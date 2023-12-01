Falcons-Jets know each other very well after raucous joint practices

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

More than a few fights broke out before the coaches restored order. Falcons coach Arthur Smith went to speak to the Jets.

“But it was competitive,” Carter said. “That’s the type of team that they are. They are going to try to make it a fight. We’re going to bring it back at them and play within the rules. Pushing the line all the way to the edge and not going across.”

Things are not going so well for the Jets this season.

They traded for former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, but he was injured in the first series of the season opener. He was expected to revive their offense, which would then aid their already respectable defense.

“The Jets are a really physical outfit,” Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom said. “They are known for playing hard, running to the football, (playing with) physicality and playing with an edge. We’re going to be ready to go on Sunday. Just knowing what they bring, it’s a huge challenge ahead for sure.”

Could the spirit from the joint practices reappear in the game?

“I’m not sure,” Lindstrom said. “Everybody gets out of (joint practices) what they can. I’m just always trying to compete. In training camp, I always like going against somebody else. Gives you a different look. It breaks up camp a little bit.”

From those practices, the Falcons know the Jets’ mentality.

“It just give you insight to the way those guys train and prepare,” Lindstrom said. “You know everything that they are about.”

The Falcons don’t care about Jets’ record or that they have lost four in a row.

“That never matters,” Lindstrom said. “That’s something that you learn right away in the NFL. That doesn’t matter, just the defense and focus on your individual matchups every week. That unit is one of the best in the NFL. It’s a huge challenge ahead for us.”

The Falcons should have a chance to run the ball against the Jets, who ranked 31st in the league in defending the run. The Falcons have the fourth-ranked rushing offense.

“We take pride in the way we play,” Lindstrom said. “We take pride in the way we work. There is real love and trust with each other. I know that four of us have been playing together for three years. I think Berg (Matthew Bergeron) is about as good of a rookie in the NFL that you can possibly find.”

Bergeron, who still was at Syracuse when those heated joint practices were held, will have some good interior matchups against the Jets.

“He’s been a phenomenal addition to our room with his approach and the style with which he plays,” Lindstrom said. “(I know) how hard it is to play guard in the NFL as a rookie and he’s doing phenomenal.”

The Falcons plan to keep things civil, but are ready to rumble, if necessary.

“There is a lot of pride in our unit and a lot of pride in each other,” Lindstrom said. “What that means. Just the mindset of playing for the guys next to you, that’s really our approach.”

The Falcons have a healthy dose of respect for Jets coach Robert Saleh.

“I’ve known Robert a long time,” Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. “He was part of the staff when I was a player at Houston.”

Ragone, who will be in the upstairs coaches’ box for the second game in a row, knows what to expect.

“What they do defensively when you just put the film on – just watch the tape,” Ragone said. “We watch the tape, and we see it. A quick, sound, fast, violent – it’s good.”

The Falcons expect a major battle.

“What they go out and try to accomplish each game is to cause issues,” Ragone said. “And they try to do it in a way that when you put on the film, it’s consistent. That’s what you appreciate so much about what they do defensively as every single snap. There’s not a play off. So, a ton of respect for what (Saleh has) been able to do in terms of his philosophy defensively.”

