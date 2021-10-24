ajc logo
Falcons’ Jaylinn Hawkins on his interception

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins captured his second interception in as many games when he caught pass intended for Miami tight end Durham Smythe.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

