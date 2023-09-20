Falcons’ injury report: Linebacker Troy Andersen is making progress

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (concussion protocol) status is unclear, while cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle/foot) and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) are set to continue practice Wednesday.

Andersen, Okudah and Patterson were inactive for the 25-24 win over the Packers on Sunday.

“He’s still going through it,” Smith said. “We feel good about where Troy is at.”

Okudah wants to make his return against the Lions, who traded him to the Falcons this offseason. Patterson has not played this season, but was full at practice last week.

“Those guys will be practicing today,” Smith said of Okudah and Patterson. “We’ll see how the week goes. We’ll see what the plan is like. Just like they’ve been practicing.”

Defensive end Calais Campbell, who’s 37 and in his 16th year in the NFL, will be held out of practice.

“We’ll technically put him on a rest day, but none of our guys rest,” Smith said. “He’s not resting in there. He’ll be working, but doing alternative stuff as he deserves in his 16th year. We don’t put the bucket hat and corny fake coach out there. Our guys work. He’ll be inside working, and we’ll have to put it down as rest.”

