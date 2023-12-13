Falcons’ injury report: 3 starting offensive linemen to sit out practice

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

“Chris and Jake won’t be out there today, but I’m optimistic that they’ll play (Sunday),” Smith said.

Defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who sustained a pectoral injury in the loss against the Bucs, is out for the Panthers’ game. “He won’t play this week,” Smith said.

Street’s season could be over.

“It is possible,” Smith said. “It’s possible that he could come back, too. I’m not saying that to be evasive or vague.”

Also, defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle), linebacker Nate Landman (left knee) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle) will be limited. Onyemata, Landman and Okudah did not play against the Bucs.

“That’s where we are this late in the year,” Smith said. “Thankfully, most of the guys have a legitimate shot to play. We have to tweak a couple things for practice for a couple of guys. We’ll have a clear picture by Friday, for sure. (We are) pretty optimistic on most of those guys.”

