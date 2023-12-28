Falcons have turned into Saints fans

“It’s is weird, but it’s one of those things where if you don’t take care of your business some weeks, you have to depend on some other people,” Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s where we are right now, sadly. But yeah, we are rooting for some other teams this week. Most importantly, is that 99.9% of your focus is what we have to do against Chicago.”

The Falcons need to win-out and need the Bucs to lose to the Saints and next week to the Panthers for the Falcons to win the NFC South title. The Falcons’ wild-card chances also would increase with the Saints beating the Bucs.

Also, the Falcons could be eliminated if the Bucs, Rams and Seahawks win this week.

“Hopefully, the Saints get it done and beat the Bucs,” Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller said. “We’ve got to handle the Bears. They are a really good team. They have been playing well lately. We have to go in there and get a win.”

The Falcons beat the Saints 24-15 on Nov. 26 and split their meetings with the Bucs, which each team winning on the road.

“Didn’t think we would ever be saying that, but we’re rooting for the Saints,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. “But again, that doesn’t matter unless we’re not out there winning in Chicago. We’re still focused on that.”

The Falcons are aware of their playoff probability being at 10% and how it would increase if they win and the Bucs lose.

“Like I said, unless you’re living in Perth, Australia, or something, and you turn your cellphone off, I think you’re aware of it,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “The reality is nothing matters – like, when you start to get caught up, it’s just a waste of time. Obviously, people have to be aware of it in other parts of the building, but for us, players and coaches, nothing matters but Chicago.”

The Falcons are in the horrendous position of rooting for the Saints because they blew leads and lost to the Bucs on Dec. 10 and the Panthers on Dec. 17. The Falcons also had bad losses earlier in the season at Tennessee, at home against Minnesota and on the road at Arizona.

If Falcons won those five games, they’d be 12-3 and talking about resting players for the playoffs.

“I think you’re in such a long season when you start worrying about other things, good or bad, you’re just taking energy away from preparing for Sunday,” Smith said. “You’re always on a clock every week. Mondays, whether you win or lose, you need to turn the page.”

Smith will worry about all of those bad losses in the offseason.

“That’s very apparent now to get caught up in that because if you go out there, and we don’t play well in Chicago, nothing else matters,” Smith said.

The Falcons’ offense functioned well Sunday against the Colts in Heinicke’s third start of the season and his first since taking over for Desmond Ridder for the second time. The Falcons scored points on 7-of-10 possessions.

“My job right now is to get first downs and score some points,” Heinicke said.

Heinicke believes it was vital that they didn’t commit any turnovers against the Colts.

“Yeah, it’s something that you definitely have in the back of your mind, but you don’t want it to hinder you,” Heinicke said. “You don’t want to play conservative or not want to make a throw because you’re thinking about it.

“I think it really comes to those crucial times when you’re in the red zone. It’s especially in your mind, we have points on the board, let’s not jeopardize that. It’s something that’s always in the back of your head, but especially in the red zone.”

Yeah, but back to those Saints.

The Bucs pummeled the Saints, 26-9, in the fourth game of the season Oct. 1 in New Orleans.

“You really don’t hear a lot at all, guys are playing for the playoffs, and we can’t make it there unless we win,” Heinicke said. “We can go out there and win the next two games and don’t get in? OK. But if we’re talking about other teams winning, and we don’t take care of our business, then all that talk is hearsay. Our biggest concern right now is Chicago.”

Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, formerly of the Saints, was cognizant of the team’s position.

“Oh, you had to go there,” Nielsen said. “Well, look, here it is, what is. The only thing you can do is worry about yourself. We just have to take care of business. Hopefully, the ball bounces our way a few times, and we are playing the next game. We are taking care of the Bears; that’s where we are at.”

Miller, who’s from suburban Chicago (Barrington, Illinois), is excited about the trip.

“I get to go back home,” Miller said. “Last week, I thought we operated really well with Taylor. I thought he did a good job. Hopefully, this week we can carry the momentum into the game against the Bears.”

Safety Jessie Bates knows the Falcons’ run defense will get tested by the Bears.

“They are doing a really good job of running the ball,” Bates said. “This time it’s not just the running back out there rushing. The quarterback plays a big role in that part of it.”

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson had two All-Pro seasons with the Bears in 2019 and 2020. He also took a kickoff back for a touchdown against the Bears last season to break the record for most career kickoff returns (nine).

“I had this day circled on my calendar,” Patterson said. “It’s my former team. It doesn’t give me any extra juice, but I haven’t had a kickoff return (for a touchdown) all year. It’s been tough for me, but now I get to play Chicago and my last touchdown was against Chicago. Why not be ready for this week.”

But the Saints?

“(Laughs), honestly,” Patterson said. “We just have to control what we can control. It doesn’t matter if we don’t go out and win against Chicago. Nothing matters, but just beating Chicago.”

