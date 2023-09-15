BreakingNews
Breaking: U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta

Falcons’ Drake London on getting one target Sunday vs. Panthers

1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London, who led the team in receptions last season with 71, had one target Sunday in the 24-10 win against the Panthers.

“I mean, it’s one game,” London said. “It’s the beginning of the season. It’s not like we are Week 12, 13 and I didn’t get no catch. This is the beginning of the season. We had to start out with a win. Running the ball was (the way) to get that win. That’s just want we needed to do. This is a team sport. It’s not just about Drake London out there. It’s about the Falcons.”

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said the Panthers started rolling coverages to London after cornerback Jaycee Horn left the game with a hamstring injury.

“I think so,” London said. “I don’t really know. I was just out there trying to get open.”

London dropped the one target that he received.

London was Ridder’s favorite target last season over the final four games. He was targeted 11, nine, eight and eight times. He caught seven, seven, five and six passes for 333 yards. He had a season-high 120 yards on six catches in the regular-season finale against Tampa Bay.

Smith said the Falcons had to work on spacing in the passing game, and Ridder contended that the unit needs to get in better rhythm. Also, Carolina’s defensive front was an issue, as they had four sacks and five quarterback hits.

London said they can work out things in practice.

“It’s just countless (repetitions) and just keep on going,” London said. “Just keep honing in on them same plays that we’ve been trying to get to. Consistently rep those and get comfortable with them.”

