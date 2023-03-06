X
Dark Mode Toggle

Falcons’ draft status improves with Calvin Ridley’s reinstatement

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was reinstated Monday by the NFL after his indefinite suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Just hours before the trading deadline, the Falcons traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 1. They will now pick up the Jaguars’ fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft. It would have been a sixth-round pick if he was not reinstated.

ExploreCalvin Ridley’s costly $11.1 million cautionary gambling tale

The Falcons are also set to receive a 2024 draft pick from the Jaguars that could be a fourth-rounder. It could turn into a third-rounder based on his performance or a second-rounder if he signs a contract extension.

Ridley is set to play this season on his $11.1 million fifth-year option that he was slated to receive from the Falcons.

Ridley left the Falcons midseason in 2021 to tend to his mental health. He was suspended for betting on games during a five-day stretch in late-November 2021 when he was away from the team on the reserve/non-football illness list, according to the NFL.

Ridley was allowed to apply for reinstatement Feb. 15. He did not appeal the suspension.

Ridley was selected in the first round (26th overall) in the 2018 draft. He has 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns over three-plus seasons.

Ridley became the fifth player in NFL history suspended for gambling.

ExploreReport alleges that Calvin Ridley’s gambling more widespread than stated

Over his first three seasons in the NFL, Ridley’s career arc was ahead of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison.

Both of the slightly built receivers used crafty footwork and strong hands to make plays. Ridley caught 217 passes in his first three seasons to Harrison’s 196 and had more receiving yards (3,061 to 2,478).

But in 2021, Ridley’s fourth season, things went haywire.

Ridley’s story is a cautionary tale about gambling that was complicated by his departure from the Falcons. He played in only five games, and it was discovered later that he bet on NFL games. He was suspended indefinitely March 7, 2022.

Prohibitions against betting on NFL games by players long has been the rule. The league’s fear is that if a player gambles, he’ll go into debt, be compromised and somehow be tempted to shave a game.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jessica Cox/Bally Sports

Bally Sports South/Southeast will broadcast 149 Braves games in 2023 3h ago

Credit: AP

NFL reinstates Calvin Ridley after gambling suspension
53m ago

Credit: Zach Blostein 247 Sports

All-state football player charged in Valdosta shooting
7m ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Boston College Athletics

Bearing loss, Georgia Tech’s Kyle Sturdivant soars
43m ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Boston College Athletics

Bearing loss, Georgia Tech’s Kyle Sturdivant soars
43m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A day in the life: Inside typical spring training day for Braves’ Michael Harris II
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

NFL reinstates Calvin Ridley after gambling suspension
53m ago
Alabama’s Bryce Young considered top quarterback at NFL combine
Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski, Georgia’s Broderick Jones interviewed with Falcons
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres

Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
1h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top