Falcons’ draft status improves with Calvin Ridley’s reinstatement

Ridley was allowed to apply for reinstatement Feb. 15. He did not appeal the suspension.

Ridley was selected in the first round (26th overall) in the 2018 draft. He has 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns over three-plus seasons.

Ridley became the fifth player in NFL history suspended for gambling.

Over his first three seasons in the NFL, Ridley’s career arc was ahead of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison.

Both of the slightly built receivers used crafty footwork and strong hands to make plays. Ridley caught 217 passes in his first three seasons to Harrison’s 196 and had more receiving yards (3,061 to 2,478).

But in 2021, Ridley’s fourth season, things went haywire.

Ridley’s story is a cautionary tale about gambling that was complicated by his departure from the Falcons. He played in only five games, and it was discovered later that he bet on NFL games. He was suspended indefinitely March 7, 2022.

Prohibitions against betting on NFL games by players long has been the rule. The league’s fear is that if a player gambles, he’ll go into debt, be compromised and somehow be tempted to shave a game.

