Falcons cut tight end Carson Meier

Tight end Carson Meier reached an injury settlement with the Falcons and was released Friday.
Tight end Luke Stocker, who was released by the Falcons in March, went through COVID-19 testing and was signed earlier in the day.
Meier, 25, was on the practice squad for the majority of 2019. He played in one game.
Stocker will add some stability to the blocking tight end slot. The Falcons allowed starting end Austin Hooper to leave during free agency and traded for the unproven Hayden Hurst, a former first-round pick.
They also signed former XFL tight end Khari Lee. Also, Jaeden Graham and Jared Pinkney are on the roster.
