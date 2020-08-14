Falcons cut tight end Carson Meier

Breaking News

Passing the flag on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at the opening of the brand new Mercedes Benz Stadium and pre-season NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tight end Carson Meier reached an injury settlement with the Falcons and was released Friday.

Tight end Luke Stocker, who was released by the Falcons in March, went through COVID-19 testing and was signed earlier in the day.

Meier, 25, was on the practice squad for the majority of 2019. He played in one game.

Stocker will add some stability to the blocking tight end slot. The Falcons allowed starting end Austin Hooper to leave during free agency and traded for the unproven Hayden Hurst, a former first-round pick.

They also signed former XFL tight end Khari Lee. Also, Jaeden Graham and Jared Pinkney are on the roster.

