Falcons continue to stack young players on their defense

Then there’s the past weekend’s additions. The Falcons invested their first two picks on offense but spent their third- and fourth-rounders on defense. Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison and Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III are both 21. Harrison is joining a crowded mix of players competing for snaps – that’s a good thing for a team that’s long lacked defensive depth – while Phillips could earn playing time immediately as a nickel. Seventh-round safety DeMarcco Hellams, from Alabama, could earn a roster spot with his versatility – he can play near line of scrimmage and drop back deep – and special-teams experience.

The youngsters won’t be tasked with figuring out life on their own. Beyond mainstay defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, the Falcons have experienced players who embrace helping younger players. This offseason, the team signed Campbell, linebacker Bud Dupree (30), defensive tackle David Onyemata (30), linebacker Kaden Elliss (27) and re-signed Carter (27) to ensure veterans anchored the front seven. “You’ve got to have the right vets,” coach Arthur Smith said.

Smith noted Campbell and others when discussing the Harrison selection. Harrison was a top-five recruit when he joined Ohio State, and while he generally underwhelmed in his college career, he showed growth during his final two seasons, especially in making impact plays (eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in 2022).

“Obviously, (Harrison is) kind of coming into his own,” Smith said. “Still pretty young, and there’s not pressure on him right away. We have some good veterans in there on the edge that can help him. He can give you a little interior pass rush too. We’ll see when he gets here. But that’s a good room for a young guy to walk into with Calais and Bud and Zo and Grady and David. So we’re fired up about both those guys being here.”

Some fans complained during draft weekend that the team was neglecting its defense, especially after watching the Falcons select running back Bijan Robinson in the top 10. But the team has filled that unit with youth while creating a competitive environment.

Ultimately, it might not produce results if players’ development stagnates, but the unit wasn’t neglected. In 2023, the Falcons will field their most intriguing defense in years. A handful of these players should, theoretically, improve as the snaps pile up.

“That’s what you want (competition), and that’s the business we’re in,” Smith said. “With those guys, let them compete, and we’ve got to be fair about it. I think it’ll bring out the best in our team and in all of our players. That’s what it is on Sunday, it’s the most competitive league in all of professional sports.”