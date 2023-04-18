Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom thankful to set new standard at guard position

It turns out that Lindstrom, now 26, was one of the best picks the Falcons have made in the past decade. After emerging into a premier offensive lineman in 2021, Lindstrom’s ascent continued in 2022. He allowed only nine pressures on 1,047 snaps. He’s surrendered two sacks over the past two seasons (2,081 snaps), including none in 2021.

Pro Football Focus graded Lindstrom a 95.0, its highest-graded player overall. Lindstrom was superb in pass protection while also vital in helping the Falcons create the NFL’s third-most productive run game.

“What I’ve always tried to focus on was making sure the guys in the (meeting) room, offensive linemen first and then the team overall, knew that I was as prepared as I can be and giving it my best every single day I step foot in here,” Lindstrom said.

The Falcons also re-signed right tackle Kaleb McGary, who’s played next to Lindstrom for four years, to a three-year deal. “We have a great off-the-field relationship, but our on-the-field relationship is huge, too,” Lindstrom said. “You work with the same person every day, you have a feel for communication with one another. You know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. I feel like we really have that.”

Additionally, left tackle Jake Matthews is signed through 2026. (“Jake is obviously the guy in our (group),” Lindstrom said.) Continuity on the offensive line always is crucial, especially when trying to position a younger quarterback like Desmond Ridder for success.

“The smile on my face right here,” Ridder said when asked about Lindstrom’s and McGary’s new contracts. “Those are two great guys, and they work their butts off every day. It obviously showed on the field. All those guys up front do a heck of a job. They all have to work as one, so I know they gel really well. They just come in every day, no complaints, put in the work and the time, and they got paid for it.”

Lindstrom won’t get much publicity as a pillar on the rebuilt offense. Ridder, obviously, has dominated headlines. Tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Drake London, who are the team’s past two first-rounders and aren’t even 23 years old, are flashier. That’s the nature of offensive linemen.

But Lindstrom arguably is the best player on the team, just entering his physical prime. A guard has only so much value, but the Falcons have committed sizable resources to this one; a decision that shows they view Lindstrom as more valuable than even your typical Pro Bowl guard. He and Matthews are anchoring what the Falcons hope is their next great offensive line.

“(Former Falcons center) Alex Mack told me it’s really, really boring being good at offensive line play,” Lindstrom said. “It’s like the same things over and over again. It’s kind of repetitive, but that’s how you become better. Working at small things.”

That’s on-brand for Lindstrom. He likes to keep it simple, lead by example and let others consume the attention. His play speaks for him. It’s no surprise, then, that his favorite purchase since becoming a $100-million man wasn’t a flashy one.

“I did buy a John Deere tractor,” he said. “So, I’d drive by a dealership in the offseason all the time, and I told (Madison) my fiancé that I definitely want one of these. She was like, yeah, OK, OK. I asked, ‘Can I finally go?’ She said, ‘Yes, we’ll go look.’ We stopped in and looked, and they were super helpful, so I got it to plow this offseason.

“That’s my fun thing to do, to mow the lawn and plow. Very simple. I put headphones in, there’s not a better place in the world.”

Lindstrom will be back plowing defenders on the football field in September.