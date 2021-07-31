Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom has his vaccination

“We are just trying to grow every single day,” Lindstrom said. “Keep learning the scheme and fine tune it.”

Lindstrom played 1,123 offensive snaps (100%) last season and was one of the few bright spots along the line.

“As you progress throughout your career, I’ve (received) advice from great veterans, who’ve always said you have a tool box,” Lindstrom said. “Every year and every experience that you ever have you kind of add those tools to that tool box. I just keep trying to grow as a player.”

While Lindstrom is set at right guard, the center position to his left and the right tackle position to his right are up for grabs.

“Both Kaleb (McGary) and Matt (Hennessy), they are guys that I love and I’ve played a lot with, but you continue to grow year in and year out,” Lindstrom said. “It starts with personal relationships outside of the football field and I think we have a great room of guys. We able to take and communicate and have a good time outside of the field, which only makes it easier on the field.”

Lindstrom knows that continuity in order for the Falcons to improve up front.

“On the field, it’s just reps,” Lindstrom said. “But we have that personal connection now where we can communicate with each other what we expect or want from each other. We just have to continue to grow through it with reps on the field.”

