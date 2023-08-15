Falcons’ Bijan Robinson ready for his NFL exhibition debut

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson hopes to be the next star to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Robinson and running back Cordarrelle Patterson, members of the Beehive, went there Saturday to see Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.

“She’s a talented women,” Robinson said. “That’s all I have to say about that. It was super fun.”

Robinson, who was the eighth player taken overall in the NFL draft, said his favorite Beyonce song was “One Plus One.”

Robinson is set to start when the Falcons (1-0) host the Bengals (0-1) in the exhibition home opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He has had a strong training camp while learning the intricacies of several positions in the Falcons’ offense. Robinson, along with 35 other players, were held out of the exhibition opener at Miami.

“They all need to play at some point,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “You’re trying to play the long game, too. He’s going to play. We’re not going to go crazy. We just need the reps.”

Don’t expect a full load for Robinson or the rest of the starters.

“We need to get out our bread and butter and concepts in there and see his tracks,” Smith said. “We are not going to sit there and show everything, but we need to execute well.”

Just the basics for Robinson.

“So, he can feel the speed, there’s a little bit more speed than he’s felt out there in practice,” Smith said. “He’ll get tackled, and we’ll get ready to go for Sept. 10 (the regular-season opener against Carolina).”

Robinson is expected to become another weapon on the Falcons’ offense, which featured tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season. Robinson has lined up at running back and several wide receiver spots.

He figures to be a mismatch for most linebackers and likely will demand a defensive back in coverage when he lines up as a wide receiver.

“I’m really excited,” Robinson said. “Last week was super fun to support my teammates.”

Robinson went through the warmups before the Dolphins game, but then didn’t play. He tried to pick up on the speed of the NFL game by watching the reserves post a 19-3 victory.

Robinson is the most-hyped Falcons rookie since Pitts, who was taken fourth overall in the 2021 draft. He doesn’t set any football goals for himself.

“Just be the best player that I can be,” Robinson said. “Expectations for me, I don’t really look at them in a big way. I take everything one day at a time. I know if I take everything one day at a time, the end goals will – God willing – happen.”

Robinson probably will not have a heavy workload against the Bengals, but during the season, he’s set up to be a big part of the offense.

“I’m just doing whatever the teams needs me to do,” Robinson said. “Coach Smith and coach Rags (Dave Ragone), whatever they have for me, I’m going to go out there and do it. But I’m going to make sure that every time that I do touch the ball or even if I don’t have the ball in my hands or if I’m blocking down the field, I’m giving them my best effort.”

The Falcons didn’t draft Robinson so early for his blocking.

“If I have the ball in my hands, I’ve got to make something special with it as much as (I can),” Robinson said. “Then everything goes from there.”

Ridder will have to be a distributor in some respects. In addition to Robinson, Pitts, London and Allgeier, the Falcons have Patterson, tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver Mack Hollins.

“There are a lot guys who should get the ball, can get the ball,” Robinson said. “A lot of talented dudes from receivers, us running backs, tight ends, there is a lot of talent.”

Robinson will defer to quarterback Desmond Ridder.

“However, Desmond sees it,” Robinson said. “However he needs to distribute the ball for himself. Whoever he sees open, that’s what he decides. We’ll see when the games come.”

Robinson is not one of those old-school running backs who needs a few carries to get his lather up.

“When I step on the field, I’m ready to go,” Robinson said. “When I step off the bus, my mindset is always made for the game. ... I say my quick prayer, and I go out there do what I’ve got to do.”

