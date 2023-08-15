Falcons’ Ade Ogundeji sustains ankle/foot injury

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji, who started 16 games last season, sustained an ankle/foot injury Monday. He was not at practice Tuesday.

“We have to get another opinion,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We’ll just have to see. We’ll know by tomorrow.”

Ogundeji was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He also started 11 games as a rookie.

“When you get in there (ankle/foot area) it could be complicated,” Smith said. “I think you need to get multiple opinions so you just don’t rush to judgment. But by tomorrow we’ll know for sure.”

Center Drew Dalman, who missed practice Sunday and Monday, was back at practice Tuesday. However, Ryan Neuzil was taking the snaps with the first-team offense.

