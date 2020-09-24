X

Falcons add offensive guard to practice squad

Willie Beavers, 26, has been the practice squad of several teams - including San Francisco - since he was a fourth round pick by the Vikings in 2016. He’s played in two NFL games.
Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 30 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Offensive guard Willie Beavers was signed to the Falcons practice squad on Thursday.

Beavers, 26, who is 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds, was a fourth round pick by the Vikings in 2016. He’s been the practice squad of several teams and has played in two NFL games.

