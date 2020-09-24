Falcons add offensive guard to practice squad

Offensive guard Willie Beavers was signed to the Falcons practice squad on Thursday.
Beavers, 26, who is 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds, was a fourth round pick by the Vikings in 2016. He’s been the practice squad of several teams and has played in two NFL games.
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com