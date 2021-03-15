Falcons’ 2021 free agency tracker

With the legal tampering period started today, here’s a look at the Falcons’ free agency situation before the start of the league’s new business year at 4 p.m. Wednesday:
CAP CASUALTIES
Ricardo Allen, FS: Released on Feb. 18.
Allen Bailey, DE: Released on Feb. 18.
James Carpenter, OL: Released on March 9.
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Keanu Neal, SS: Did not receive the franchise tag.
Damontae Kazee, FS: Has announced that he’s moving on.
Alex Mack, C: Weighing his options, which include retirement.
Darqueze Dennard, CB: Played on a one-year contract in 2020.
Todd Gurley, RB: Played on a one-year contract.
Charles Harris, DE: Played on a one-year contract.
Brian Hill, RB: Is a valuable special teams player.
Justin McCray, OL: Was backup offensive line help.
Steven Means, DE: Played in all 16 games and made 11 starts. Finished with three sacks.
Sharrod Neasman, FS: Solid backup and special teams player.
LaRoy Reynolds, LB: Speedy special-teamer.
Edmond Robinson, LB: Provided quality depth while playing in 13 games in 2020.
Luke Stocker, TE: Blocking tight end who spent time with Arthur Smith and the Titans in 2017 and 2018.
Laquon Treadwell, WR: Played last season on a one-year contract. Made a couple of plays late in the season.
John Wetzel, OT: Has basically been veteran insurance at tackle.
Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB: Has provided quality depth at cornerback spot. Played in 15 games last season and had three interceptions
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
A player with three accrued years (at least six games) of service is a restricted free agent. The Falcons’ RFAs are:
Matt Gono, OL: No tender made yet. He made four starts last season.
Brandon Powell, WR: No tender made yet. Was the kickoff and punt returner last season.
The team can place three levels of tenders on these players for a non-guaranteed one-year deal. Other teams can sign an RFA to an offer sheet, with the current team having a chance to match, or a team can allow the player to leave and receive draft compensation based on the tender level.
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
Younghoe Koo, PK: Signed on Thursday, March 11.
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DE: Signed on Thursday, March 11.
Tyler Hall, CB: Signed on Thursday, March 11.
Christian Blake, WR: Signed on Thursday, March 11.
Jaeden Graham, TE: Signed on Friday, March 12.
Falcons' 2021 draft position:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, (QB, Ohio State)
3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)
4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, (OT, Oregon)
