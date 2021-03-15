Falcons’ 2021 free agency tracker

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Keanu Neal, SS: Did not receive the franchise tag.

Damontae Kazee, FS: Has announced that he’s moving on.

Alex Mack, C: Weighing his options, which include retirement.

Darqueze Dennard, CB: Played on a one-year contract in 2020.

Todd Gurley, RB: Played on a one-year contract.

Charles Harris, DE: Played on a one-year contract.

Brian Hill, RB: Is a valuable special teams player.

Justin McCray, OL: Was backup offensive line help.

Steven Means, DE: Played in all 16 games and made 11 starts. Finished with three sacks.

Sharrod Neasman, FS: Solid backup and special teams player.

LaRoy Reynolds, LB: Speedy special-teamer.

Edmond Robinson, LB: Provided quality depth while playing in 13 games in 2020.

Luke Stocker, TE: Blocking tight end who spent time with Arthur Smith and the Titans in 2017 and 2018.

Laquon Treadwell, WR: Played last season on a one-year contract. Made a couple of plays late in the season.

John Wetzel, OT: Has basically been veteran insurance at tackle.

Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB: Has provided quality depth at cornerback spot. Played in 15 games last season and had three interceptions

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

A player with three accrued years (at least six games) of service is a restricted free agent. The Falcons’ RFAs are:

Matt Gono, OL: No tender made yet. He made four starts last season.

Brandon Powell, WR: No tender made yet. Was the kickoff and punt returner last season.

The team can place three levels of tenders on these players for a non-guaranteed one-year deal. Other teams can sign an RFA to an offer sheet, with the current team having a chance to match, or a team can allow the player to leave and receive draft compensation based on the tender level.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

Younghoe Koo, PK: Signed on Thursday, March 11.

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DE: Signed on Thursday, March 11.

Tyler Hall, CB: Signed on Thursday, March 11.

Christian Blake, WR: Signed on Thursday, March 11.

Jaeden Graham, TE: Signed on Friday, March 12.

