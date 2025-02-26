Ex-Georgia Bulldog Mykel Williams ready to show his skills at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams is hoping to have a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine after injuries slowed him last season.
Williams, who played at Hardaway High in Columbus, is set to work out for NFL teams Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
He plans to used the tips he picked up from Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour, also a former Bulldog.
“I talked to him a little bit during this past season,” Williams said. “He just told me to keep going and keep evolving. He gave me a couple of things to work. A couple of (tips)”
Williams has already met with the Raiders, one of Seymour’s former teams.
“It was great,” Williams said. “Great meeting.”
Williams, who originally committed to USC, was one of Georgia’s top recruits in the 2022 class. He played in 40 games over three seasons and was on the 2022 national championship team. He was slowed by a Grade 2 ankle sprain last season and felt that he was at less than 60%.
“Georgia taught me how to be a pro,” Williams said. “Taught me how to excel on and off the field and how to get here.”
Williams has drawn comparisons to former Bulldog Travon Walker, who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2022 draft by the Jaguars. Both are 6-foot-5, but Walker is about 10 pounds heavier.
“I’m myself,” Williams said. “Got to go out there and play and perform the same. So, I really, invest too much into it.”
But Williams then realized that the comparison to Walker was a good thing.
“Yeah, Trayvon was special because how big he was, how fast he could move,” Williams said. “He was very persistent, versatile. Like myself, I’m very persistent, versatile. So, that’s why I think the comparison comes. …. but yeah, that’s what made us special, like how you can move it and for things he could do for this size.”
A strong showing by Williams will solidify him a spot in the first round of the NFL draft, which is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
“I just wish we could have seen him healthy,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said recently. “If he doesn’t get hurt in that Clemson game (the 2024 season opener) and we see him at full strength (last season), we’re talking about him as another top-10 lock. He’s got a lot of freaky qualities to him, freaky traits.”
