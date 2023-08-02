Day 7: Two Falcons linemen leave practice with injuries Wednesday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons backup offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge was carted off the field, and defensive end Ikenna Enechukwu also left late in the seventh training camp practice Wednesday.

Greenidge was lining up at left tackle behind Jake Matthews with the second-team offense. His injury appeared serious. Enechukwu was helped off the field by the training staff, and he couldn’t put any weight on his left leg.

Also, left guard/center Matt Hennessy remained out, while tight end Jonnu Smith missed his second day of practice. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Jonnu Smith was out with something that “flared up” and said he expects him back soon, certainly by the joint practice in Miami next week.

Greenidge, who’s 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons.

Greenidge, 25, played at Villanova and was undrafted after the 2019 draft. He’s been with Saints and played as a reserve in 15 games in 2020.

Enechukwu was signed as an undrafted free agent. He played at Rice.

