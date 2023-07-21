Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: Special teams

Editor’s note: This is the seventh of an eight-part position-by-position series analyzing the Falcons’ roster. The rookies reported Tuesday for training camp. The veterans report July 25.

The Falcons’ special-teams units suffered a major blow over the offseason when punt returner Avery Williams sustained a season-ending knee injury, a torn ACL.

With things set at kicker, punter and kickoff returner, the Falcons will have an all-comers situation to replace Williams, who led the league in punt-return average (16.2 yards) last season.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Falcons special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams will oversee the punt-returner search.

“I think Marquice (Williams) does a hell of a job developing players,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.

Williams was the head coach for the East-West Shrine Bowl over the offseason. He discussed his coaching philosophy.

“You can still get them to play fast and physical, play with great effort, play at a high level, and that’s something I take a lot of pride in,” said Williams, who guided the Falcons to being ranked 10th in the special-teams categories by longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin. “You can be demanding without being demeaning. That’s something that I take a lot of pride in, and I got that from coach (Jim) Caldwell. He was a guy that confirmed that for me as a coach.”

When the injury happened, Smith mentioned wide receiver Penny Hart, cornerback Mike Hughes, wide receiver Josh Ali and cornerback Dee Alford as possible replacements.

Also, there are several other players on the 90-man roster who have experience returning kickoffs and/or punts.

Hart, who played at Georgia State from 2015-18, has not returned any kicks in the NFL. He returned 17 kickoffs for 319 yards (19.9) for the Panthers. He also had nine punt returns for 158 yards (17.6) and a touchdown in college.

Hart, is 5-foot-8 and 182 pounds and was a reserve wide receiver the past three seasons with the Seahawks. He had 17 tackles on speciae teams.

“Growing up in Roswell, Georgia,” Hart said. “Going to King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta. Going to Georgia State University and being here, it means everything. My family, they are just head over heels.”

At Central Florida, Hughes had a dynamic 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the “War on I-4″ against South Florida on Nov. 24, 2017.

In the NFL, Hughes, who was drafted in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 draft by the Vikings, has experience returning kickoffs and punts in the NFL. He will battled for the nickel-back spot, but also could make the team as a returner.

He has returned five kickoffs for 132 yards (26.4 yards per return) and no touchdowns. He also has 21 punt returns for 185 yards (8.8 per return) and no touchdowns.

Ali, who played at Kentucky from 2017-21, returned 29 kickoffs for 283 yards (9.8 per return) and a touchdown.

Alford, who’s from Griffin, played at Tusculum and made the team last season after starting his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League.

Other potential candidates include wide receivers Frank Darby, Chris Blair, Scotty Miller, Slade Bolden, Keilahn Harris and Xavier Malone. Also, running back Carlos Washington Jr. returned kickoffs at New Hampshire.

Darby had only one kickoff return for 20 yards at Arizona State back in 2019.

Blair, who played at Alcorn State, showed some open-field moves while playing for the DC Defenders in the XFL last season. He caught 25 passes for 584 yards (23.4 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

Miller returned one kickoff for 18 yards for Tampa Bay in 2021. In college, Miller had 43 kickoff returns for 793 yards (18.4 per return). He also had seven punt returns for 28 yards (5.4 average).

Bolden, who played at Alabama from 2019-22, spent some time on the Ravens’ practice squad last season. He had five kickoff returns for 67 yards (13.4) and 22 punt returns for 148 yards (6.7 average) at Alabama.

Harris, who starred at Oklahoma Baptist and set return-yardage records in college, could emerge for the group. He set school records for career all-purpose yards (4,166) and kick return yards (1,570). He also returned 10 punts for 66 yards.

Malone had 10 kickoff returns for 208 yards at Henderson State.

Washington had 10 kickoff returns for 159 at New Hampshire before he transferred to Southeastern Louisiana.

If the Falcons don’t find a punt returner from the players currently on the roster, they can scan the waiver wire after the cuts before the start of the season.

The coverage units were much improved last season. Linebacker Troy Andersen (263 special-teams snaps), rookie linebacker DeAngelo Malone (216), cornerback Mike Ford (361) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (259) were key contributors. Ford signed with the Browns in free agency.

Hodge led the team with nine special-teams tackles. Ford and Andersen each had seven, and Malone had five.

Kicker Younghoe Koo was outstanding. He made 33 of 35 extra-point attempts (94.3%) and 32 of 37 field-goal attempts (86.5%), including a long of 54 yards.

Pinion, who also served as the team’s holder on place kicks and kickoffs, was re-signed to a three-year deal worth $8.65 million. Pinion had a 73.8% touchback rate on 80 kickoffs and grossed 45.9 yards (41.2 net yards) on 62 punts in 2022.

Liam McCullough took over at long snapper last season.

Cordarrelle Patterson is the top kickoff returner on the roster.

Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis:

Part 1: Running backs

Part 2: Offensive line

Part 3: Wide receivers/tight ends

Part 4: Defensive line

Part 5: Linebackers

Part 6: Secondary

Part 7: Special teams

Part 8: Quarterbacks

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

The AJC’s projected depth chart

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

RB – Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, *Caleb Huntley, Carlos Washington Jr.

FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich

WR – Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Chris Blair

TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk

LT – Jake Matthews, Barry Wesley

LG – Matt Hennessy, Kyle Hinton, Matthew Bergeron, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Jovaughn Gwyn

RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel, Joshua Miles, Ethan Greenidge

WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Slade Bolden, Josh Ali, Keilahn Harris, Xavier Malone

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne, LeCale London

NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Carlos Davis

DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano, Ikenna Enechukwu, Albert Huggins

OLB – Calais Campbell, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Zach Harrison

ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis, Andre Smith Jr.

ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman, Mike Jones Jr.

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Breon Borders, Natrone Brooks

FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy, Lukas Denis

SS – Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Clifford Chattman

CB – Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Tre Flowers, Dee Alford, Darren Hall

NB – Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo, Matthew Trickett

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Penny Hart and Josh Ali.

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson. Carlos Washington Jr.

Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.

The Bow Tie Chronicles