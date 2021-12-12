ajc logo
Arthur Smith discusses Falcons' win over Panthers

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Falcons coach Arthur Smith gives a quick breakdown of the team's 29-21 victory over the Panthers.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

