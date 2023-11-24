A look at the Saints’ Derek Carr, Jameis Winston

A four-time Pro Bowler, who played for the Raiders from 2014-22, Carr has been solid, completing 220 of 334 passes (65.9%) for 2,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Carr is 0-2 when facing the Falcons. The Falcons beat the Raiders 35-28 on Sept. 18, 2016 and 43-6 on Nov. 29, 2020.

“Derek’s an extremely smart player,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “They’ve got good skill players around him. They’ve got a veteran (offensive) line. Certainly, you’re not going to trick him too many times. He’s seen a lot of looks in this league.”

Carr left the Saints last outing with a concussion and was replaced by Jamies Winston, who completed 13 of 25 passes for 122 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions Nov. 12 in a 27-19 loss to the Vikings. He finished with a 59.1 passer rating.

Winston, who started for Tampa Bay for five seasons (2015-19), has played in four games in 2023. He has completed 23 of 42 passes (54.8%) for 223 yards and has two touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Winston has 141 career touchdown passes and 99 interceptions.

“Regardless of who we’re playing back there, we’ve got to do a good job of our rush lanes and be solid in our coverage,” Smith said.

Taysom Hill has completed five of six passes for 72 yards and a touchdown this season.

“He can do a lot back there,” Smith said. “He can push the ball down the field if they want to get him in the play-action game.”

