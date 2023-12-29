3 key matchups: Falcons at Bears

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (7-8) face the Bears (6-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field:

Falcons LB Kaden Elliss vs. Bears RB Khalil Herbert: Elliss has 110 tackles on the season and has been a key cog in the revamped defense. He also has 10 tackles for losses. Herbert rushed 20 times for 112 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He has rushed for 459 yards on the season.

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Bears WR D.J. Moore: These two are familiar from Moore’s time with the Panthers. Terrell has 10 passes defensed. Terrell will have to stay plastered to Moore when quarterback Justin Fields extends plays. Moore, who has been hobbled by an ankle injury lately, has posted his fourth thousand-yard season.