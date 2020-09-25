3 key matchups: Bears at Falcons

Bears MLB Roquan Smith vs. Falcons RB Todd Gurley: This matchup of former Georgia Bulldogs should be interesting. Smith is leading the Bears in tackles with 15. He had eight tackles and a tackle for loss against the Giants and had seven tackles against Detroit in the opener. Gurley is not off to a good start. He has one of the worst yards after contact among running backs, down significantly from 2018. Gurley has 52 yards after contact, a 1.5 YAC average on 35 carries, which ranks 41st in the NFL. (Cleveland’s Kareem Hunt has 108 yards after contact and has a 4.7 average to lead the league.) Gurley also has no broken tackles.

Bears CB Kyle Fuller vs. Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: Fuller, the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, had two pass breakups against the Giants. He was drafted 14th overall in 2014 out of Virginia Tech. Ridley is off to a great start. He has seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Dallas on Sunday. He was the first player since Marvin Harrison (1999) to have 100-plus yards receiving and two or more touchdowns in each of his team’s first two games.