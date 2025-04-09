With no restrictions, Braves’ Sean Murphy homers in first plate appearance of season

“I don’t have any restrictions on myself or anything like that, so just do what I do under normal circumstances,” Murphy said. “... It was just a different perspective (time away from the majors) watching from the outside and not being there … just sitting in my hotel room watching and not being able to say my thoughts in the moment to my teammates.”

Completing three rehab assignments with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers and coming back a little earlier than expected, Murphy finished his recent appearance catching back-to-back games for the first time, and homering at his first at-bat.

Manager Brian Snitker explained how the decision was made to end Murphy’s rehab earlier than his expected return date.

“We talked to him the other day when he was here, and he was pretty adamant about (how) he was ready to come back,” Snitker said. “He’s caught Chris a bunch last year, was very successful with him, and we just kind of felt like, you know, why wait another day or two.”

Snitker also expressed his confidence in Murphy and what he and Baldwin can develop through working together, particularly since Murphy will take time to ease back into the swing of things.

He equated it to starting a starting pitcher in the bullpen before giving them the commanding mound.

“What he (Baldwin) needs is just experience. I saw a lot. There’s a lot to like, but he just needs the reps here,” Snitker said. “And I think as he learns and understands what this league is all about, he’s going to continue to get better. He’s a quick study, a really bright kid, loves to work, and I think it’s a good thing to have two guys like he and Murph, as a tandem, and what they can do.”

Murphy also spoke on how impressive Baldwin has been throughout the games the Braves have faced. As they’ve built their relationship over the past three spring trainings, they are seeing growth already.

“Drake was phenomenal, I thought he was doing everything right and offensively. I couldn’t believe he wasn’t getting hits with the events he was putting together,” Murphy said. “… He’s blocking and throwing well, he made some really nice plays. So I think he’s very eager to learn the pitch calling side of the game too. Drake’s a complete package.”

Murphy’s looking forward to getting back out there for this series and back with his teammates for this NL East showdown.

“It’ll be fun. It’s always better to play than watch,” Murphy said. “So, I’m just looking forward to playing.”