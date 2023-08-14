They’re back!! Hall of Famers ready for another game in broadcast booth

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared August 14 on ajc.com.

So nice, they will do it twice.

Bally Sports announced Monday that it is bringing back former Braves stars Chipper Jones, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Jeff Francoeur to broadcast the Aug. 23 Braves-Mets game. The four teamed up in the booth for the June 8 contest against the Mets and were treated to a 13-10 Braves walkoff win.

For Bally Sports South senior vice president and general manager Jeff Genther, giving the four an encore was an easy call.

“It was a special night that received so much positive feedback we just knew we had to do it again,” Genther said. “This could never happen without enthusiastic participation from Chipper Jones, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Jeff Francoeur, all coming together again out of their appreciation for Braves fans.”

Jones, Smoltz and Glavine are all Hall of Famers, and the June broadcast was the first time in Braves history the team had three Cooperstown inductees in the booth. Francoeur played six seasons with the Braves and 12 in the majors. In all, the four players combined for 74 major-league seasons - 62 as Braves.

All four had broadcasting experience before their June debut. Francoeur has been the lead analyst for Bally Sports South all season. Glavine occasionally contributes as an analyst as well. Smoltz is FOX’s lead MLB analyst, and has done color commentary on every World Series since 2016. Jones has done some broadcasting, notably with ESPN in 2020, but now serves as a major-league hitting consultant for the Braves.

While fans will need to wait for the full quartet, Francoeur and Smoltz are getting an early start. Smoltz is joining Francoeur and regular Braves play-by-play broadcaster Brandon Gaudin for the three-game series against the Yankees, which starts Monday. Smoltz will also call a four-game Braves-Phillies series with Gaudin in Philadelphia in early September.

The August 23 Braves-Mets game will start at 7:20 p.m. Starting at 2:30 p.m., Bally Sports South will re-air the June 8th telecast, followed by the typical pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.