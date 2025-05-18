These are more like the Braves we expected to see

“It’s been a positive weekend offensively,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Our bats are coming alive a little bit. That was a real positive. That’s a really good club to win a series against.”

Remember a couple of years ago when the Braves jumped on other teams early? They struck within the first two innings during each of these three games, scoring five runs in the first and two in the second, collectively.

Remember a couple years ago when the Braves were setting home run records? They belted back-to-back homers in back-to-back nights during this series, hitting six in total. Their Rookie of the Year candidate Drake Baldwin caught the latter two games and had three RBIs (including a home run). Their All-Star first baseman Matt Olson, who’d slumped in May, homered in the first two games and had another pair of hits Sunday.

Go down the line and there’s offensive encouragement abound. Even 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuña took part from a distance, homering for Triple-A Gwinnett Saturday. He’s expected back later this week, only giving more reason to believe this offense will consistently fulfill its potential.

“When the offense gets rolling, it’s fun to watch,” starter Spencer Schwellenbach said. “Lots of homers, lots of hard-hit balls.”

If the Braves are hitting like this; if Chris Sale and Spencer Strider are atop the rotation; if the bullpen has its top relievers available – one doesn’t have to squint too hard to see the team that folks thought could challenge the Dodgers’ National League supremacy entering the campaign.

The Braves are 11-5 in their last 16 contests. They’ve won consecutive series – 5-2 overall – since that punchless series in Pittsburgh last weekend. They’re 24-16 since losing their first seven games.

This is more what was expected. Nine of the team’s 20 runs across these three games came via home run. Sunday, the only game in which they didn’t launch multiple homers, was their greatest scoring output since April 4, their home opener. It was their second time scoring double-digit runs.

“We’ve been playing better of late,” Olson said. He added he’s felt better at the plate: “It’s a small sample size, one series, but I was able to stay on balls the other way and that’s normally a good sign.”

The baseball universe seems to be conspiring for the Braves to reach peak form in the coming months. Strider and Acuña are days away from their returns. The rotation has performed admirably, plus there’s depth to cover for an injury with Bryce Elder in Triple-A.

There are questions offensively, but some are welcomed problems to solve. When Acuña returns to right field, how will the Braves handle playing time in left field? Eli White would seem the obvious choice to get most of the time. He’s been a revelation, and even if his performance levels out, his speed and athleticism gives him a defined role.

Alex Verdugo had a needed two-hit day Sunday as he tries to justify his role and roster spot. The team also has Jarred Kelenic in Triple-A, should it need another outfield option. Note that Jurickson Profar will return from his 80-game suspension June 29, and though he wouldn’t be eligible for the postseason, he could help the regular-season lineup.

Then there’s Baldwin, the powerful catcher who’s among the frontrunners for NL Rookie of The Year. His surge has made it hard to justify a lineup absence. This weekend marked his first time catching consecutive games since Sean Murphy has been healthy. Baldwin and Murphy make the Braves the envy of their rivals, possessing two starting-caliber backstops in a sport where it’s hard to find one.

Baldwin has proven worthy of daily opportunities (“The kid’s hitting, he’s going to play more,” Snitker said). The team’s best lineup would include both catchers. Fans love to speculate about Baldwin as a left fielder, but that’s more reasonable in theory than practical. Baldwin has been making strides as a backstop, too, and that’s been another plus.

Perhaps the Braves ultimately alternate the designated-hitter spot on Murphy and Baldwin in 2026 – Marcell Ozuna is a free agent this winter – but that doesn’t address the immediate crunch. It’s to-be-determined how the Braves approach this, but it’s a good issue to have.

Olson, Ozuna and third baseman Austin Riley each had their moments this weekend. The Braves need that trio to perform at an All-Star level; if Acuña recaptures anything resembling his best form, that’d give them four big-time bats.

The middle infield will likely remain a weakness, though it can be better than it’s been. Second baseman Ozzie Albies has more offensive ability than he’s shown over the past year, but time will tell how much more he can provide.

Yes, the Braves could use more offensively out of their shortstops, but that position isn’t hitter-rich across the sport. Considering who might be available, the Braves could end up rolling with the status quo and revisiting the position this winter. Nick Allen has been superb defensively, and any realistic offensive upgrades would require swapping defense for offense.

Unless another significant injury occurs, the Braves would appear likelier to pursue relief help by the trade deadline than an offensive piece, though there’s over two months until that window closes. Their lack of bullpen depth was highlighted Saturday when the unit couldn’t protect a 6-2 lead without Raisel Iglesias, Dylan Lee and Daysbel Hernandez. Contenders are always almost seeking bullpen reinforcements in July.

For now, the Braves have a happy trip to Washington, where they’ll welcome Strider back and hope to build off their offensive success in Boston. They’re 4-1/2 games behind the first-place Mets, who were facing the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball, and there’s a long way to go.

The Braves just completed a 17-game in 17-day stretch with a 10-7 record. All things considered, the Braves could be in a much worse place. Now the circumstances are set up for a summer run. It’s on them to make that happen.