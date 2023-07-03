Smith-Shawver roughed up in Triple-A start

It was a rough outing for AJ Smith-Shawver as the right-hander took a Triple-A loss on Sunday. The Gwinnett Stripers fell to the host St. Paul Saints, 11-5, as Smith-Shawver lasted just 3-1/3 innings. He surrendered a grand slam in the second inning.

Smith-Sawver allowed five hits, seven runs, six earned runs and four walks in this stint. He struck out three.

Smith-Shawver was optioned to Gwinnett on June 26. He found immediate success in the majors with a 2.03 ERA over his first three starts before getting tagged for five earned runs across 3-1/3 innings against the Reds last week. He’d given up 10 hits and eight earned runs in nine innings over his past two major league starts.

Vaughn Grissom went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Stripers. Yolmer Sanchez and Daniel Robertson each had two hits. Forrest Wall has a nine-game hit streak.

The Stripers (33-47) next have a rare Monday game, also at St. Paul.