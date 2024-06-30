Atlanta Braves

Return of A.J. Minter near as Braves option Daysbel Hernandez

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter delivers to a Chicago Cubs batter during the ninth inning at Truist Park, Monday, May 13, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 2-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
18 minutes ago

A.J. Minter is on his way back to the Braves’ bullpen.

The left-hander needed one more rehab appearance, which he got on Sunday. Minter threw one inning and allowed just one walk for Triple-A Gwinnett in an 8-5 loss to Memphis.

The Braves cleared a spot for Minter following their game with the Pirates on Sunday, a 4-2 loss, when they optioned right-handed reliever Daysbel Hernandez to Gwinnett.

Minter faced three batters in the eighth inning. He threw 17 pitches, nine for strikes. He got a ground out to third on the first batter he faced. After allowing a walk to his second batter, he induced a 6-4-3 double play.

Minter has been out since May 30 with a left hip impingement. He had a 2.95 ERA in 21-1/3 innings across 25 appearances before hitting the injured list.

Anderson pitches three innings

Ian Anderson took another step in his return from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander pitched three innings for Low-A Augusta on Sunday. He started and allowed one hit with one walk and one strikeout in Augusta’s 2-0 win over Charleston. Anderson threw 46 pitches with 29 for strikes. The lone hit was a single.

Anderson pitched twice for the Florida Complex League Braves in the start of his rehab. In his first outing on June 18, he hurled two hitless innings. He faced six batters and struck out four of them. In his second outing Monday, he pitched three innings. He allowed a run on three hits. He struck out three batters. He hit one batter.

The Braves hope to have him available after the All-Star break.

