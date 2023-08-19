Not one, but two Acuñas in Braves-Mets rivalry?

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Aug. 18 version of our digital Braves newsletter. To sign up for the Braves Report newsletter, which will now include the Braves Dispatch on Fridays, go to https://www.ajc.com/newsletters/subscribe-atlanta-braves/. Just enter your email address and you are done.

Braves-Mets has been a strong rivalry for a while, but this year’s trade deadline brought another twist.

There’s another Acuña.

When the Mets traded Max Scherzer to the Rangers, they paid down his large contract to try to get the best prospect possible. The one they received: Luisangel Acuña, who is the brother of Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.

Maybe one day – perhaps as soon as next season – the brothers could take the same field and play against one another.

“Yeah, I think we’re gonna have a great rivalry just because I think there’s so many parts of our games that are similar,” Ronald recently said through interpreter Franco García. “Watching him play feels like watching myself play, to be honest.”

When the Mets and Rangers finalized the trade, Luisangel became New York’s top prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Luisangel, who is at Double-A, is a shortstop. He signed out of Venezuela for $425,000. For context, Ronald signed for $100,000. As of this writing, Luisangel is batting .295 with a .781 OPS this season. He has seven homers and 52 RBIs.

This is from MLB Pipeline’s report on Luisangel:

“Luisangel may not have his older brother’s superstar ceiling, but he does have the potential for solid tools across the board. He stood out as one of the best all-around players in the 2022 Arizona Fall League and was in the midst of his best season yet as a 21-year-old in Double-A when the Rangers dealt him to the Mets for Max Scherzer this July. Acuña attacks pitches with an explosive right-handed stroke and an aggressive approach. He’ll draw his share of walks and doesn’t strike out excessively, but he chases and swings and misses too frequently against non-fastballs and doesn’t always make quality contact. If he can settle down a bit and drive the ball in the air on a more regular basis, he could be a .270 hitter with 20 or more homers per season.”

Here’s how Ronald describes his brother’s game:

“I think our games are very similar. I think the only main difference is he’s in the infield.”

What if Ronald one day steals second base, sliding in ahead of his brother’s tag? Or if Luisangel hits a massive home run to right field, over Ronald’s head? And what will the bragging rights be like if Ronald’s Braves continue to own Luisangel’s Mets?

You could think of tons of scenarios for the brothers playing against one another. But they are still brothers, which means Ronald has offered advice to Luisangel.

“I just keep telling him to do what he’s been doing, keep playing his baseball, keep playing the game, keep working hard, and that’s how you’re going to get some success,” Ronald said.

The brothers have a bet for whoever steals the most bases this season. “Whoever steals more bases, has to give the other one whatever he says,” Ronald said.

And Ronald is going to make sure Luisangel pays up, right?

“Definitely,” Ronald said. “I’m gonna make sure he pays up, too. I’m ahead right now. And also, the minor leagues finish before our season, so I’m gonna have a chance to have a few more once he’s done.”

Of course, if it were up to Ronald, Luisangel would make his debut this season. But that seems unlikely at this point.

Perhaps the Acuña brothers can face one another next year. The Braves and Mets have a lot of history together. And now, there’s another twist.

“I think they traded for him because I think they have plans for him (in New York),” Ronald said. “I’m hoping and expecting him to keep putting in the work in the minor leagues. I hope to see him here sooner rather than later.”