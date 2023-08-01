Nicky Lopez wants to be ‘great teammate’ as he joins first-place Braves

On Monday, shortly after he arrived at Truist Park, Nicky Lopez talked with Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer. Something that came up: About two months after Lopez debuted in 2019, his Royals traveled to Truist Park.

It left an impression.

“I could just see the culture when we came here and played against them in ‘19,” Lopez said on Monday. “It was unbelievable. Just the way the fans interact with the players, the way the players feed off the fans. It’s a special place here. I’m just happy to be a part of it. It’s surreal.”

Lopez went from one of baseball’s worst teams to its best club. Of course, he processed the emotions of leaving the only organization he had ever known. But his new situation is sweet. He joined a team chasing a ring.

And Lopez understands the dynamics in Atlanta. The Braves’ starting infielders play every day. They are an uncommon breed in an era of load management in every sport. This means Lopez won’t see regular playing time unless someone suffers an injury. It didn’t seem to bother him.

This is where makeup – the baseball word for character – comes into the picture. The Braves believe Lopez fits their culture and their clubhouse.

“I always pride myself on being a good teammate, being a good leader,” Lopez said. “We obviously have leaders in this clubhouse, so I’m obviously not going to be THE leader. But I pride myself on my makeup. I’m fortunate enough to have two amazing parents that raised me right, with respect. Hard work, bust your butt 100 percent every single day that you get on the diamond, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Words are one thing. Actions are another.

Two seasons ago, an injury forced Lopez into Kansas City’s starting shortstop role. He turned the opportunity into the best season of his career.

Despite this, he returned to a part-time role in 2022. He remained there until the Royals traded him.

“It was a little difficult, obviously,” Lopez said. “No one likes not playing every day, obviously after having that year and given where we were. But it was one of those things. I’m still in the big leagues, I’m still contributing to the team.’ I was kind of seen as a veteran of the clubhouse because we were super young, so I had another job to do. I couldn’t mope around and be that guy. I had to lift my teammates up.

“But now coming here, full circle, that’s my role and I’m gonna take it head on, because I think there is value in playing seven positions on the diamond. I don’t really wanna catch, so hopefully they don’t ask me to do that.”

He can play all over the infield. Heck, he even played first base for the Royals on Sunday.

“Just some protection in the infield, and versatility, I think,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of what Lopez adds. “Got some really good reports from all the guys in Kansas City last night.”

In an answer to another question, Snitker said: “I had some texts from my buddies with the Royals and they really love the guy.”

Lopez and Seitzer have mutual friends. Lopez is from Naperville, Illinois – which is a suburb of Chicago – and said he’s found lots of Chicago connections on Atlanta’s roster and staff.

It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since the trade, but Lopez is settling in nicely.

“It kind of hit me, and it hit me all at once (Sunday night),” Lopez said. “I heard it after our game. It was bittersweet, obviously, because that’s all I’ve known. The Royals organization (in) 2016, they took a chance on me. Got to live my dream being in the big leagues. But getting to be traded to a first-place team, best in baseball, and to be able to fill a spot for whatever they need me to do, I’m gonna attack it with open arms, and I hope they take me in – which, I don’t think we’ll have an issue with that. But it’s gonna be awesome. This is crazy. Trying to still wrap my mind around it.”

Lopez hopped on a 6:40 a.m. flight on Monday and arrived in Atlanta around 9:30 a.m. A driver took him to the hotel. He checked in and laid low for a bit. He looked at his schedule for the day. (Lopez said the Braves were unbelievable in getting him the information he needed after the trade.)

Lopez said he’ll always think highly of Kansas City. With the Royals, he lived out his chance of playing in the big leagues. He has friends and family in Kansas City that he won’t forget.

But now, he’s on a first-place team pushing to win a World Series.

“It’s hard not to get excited and think about it,” Lopez said.