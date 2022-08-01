ajc logo
X

New multi-year contract for Austin Riley

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
All-Star third baseman and the team have agreed on a new 10-year contract. Here are some of the specifics:

Credit: AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top