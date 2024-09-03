MLB postseason picture: Weather causes havoc in NL wild card race; Phillies clinch bye

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 25.
We thought things were messy after Tuesday. Now look at the playoff picture after Wednesday.
The Braves and Mets were rained out Wednesday. And Thursday for that matter. The teams will play a double-header on Monday, the day after the regular season was to end, the day before the playoffs are to begin. The teams could play both games and, one or both, would need to be in San Diego or Milwaukee the following day.
The Diamondbacks did play on Wednesday and won. They are now tied with the Mets for one of the two final wild card spots in the National League. The Mets hold the tiebreaker. The Braves remain one game out of the final spot. They Braves will return on Friday when they host the Royals. The Mets will return on Friday when they play at the Brewers.
Stay tuned.
The Phillies clinched a first-round bye on Wednesday.
Other clinching scenarios:
*The Dodgers can clinch the NL West with a win Thursday.
*The Mets and Diamondbacks can clinch a postseason berth as early as Saturday.
*The Yankees can clinch the AL East, a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the ALDS with a win Thursday.
*The Royals and Tigers can clinch a postseason berth as early as Friday.
If the playoffs started today:
National League
No. 1: Dodgers
No. 2: Phillies
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks
No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets
Clinched division: Phillies, Brewers
Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers, Padres
American League
No. 1: Yankees
No. 2: Guardians
No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Tigers
No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals
Clinched division: Guardians, Astros
Clinched playoff berth: Yankees, Orioles
Braves remaining schedule
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals
