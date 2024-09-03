MLB postseason picture: Weather causes havoc in NL wild card race; Phillies clinch bye

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 25.

We thought things were messy after Tuesday. Now look at the playoff picture after Wednesday.

The Braves and Mets were rained out Wednesday. And Thursday for that matter. The teams will play a double-header on Monday, the day after the regular season was to end, the day before the playoffs are to begin. The teams could play both games and, one or both, would need to be in San Diego or Milwaukee the following day.