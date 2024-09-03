Breaking: What to know about travel cancellations ahead of Hurricane Helene
MLB postseason picture: Weather causes havoc in NL wild card race; Phillies clinch bye

A person with an umbrella walks outside Truist Park on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Due to the weather, the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets today and tomorrow will be played as a doubleheader on Monday. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 25.

We thought things were messy after Tuesday. Now look at the playoff picture after Wednesday.

The Braves and Mets were rained out Wednesday. And Thursday for that matter. The teams will play a double-header on Monday, the day after the regular season was to end, the day before the playoffs are to begin. The teams could play both games and, one or both, would need to be in San Diego or Milwaukee the following day.

The Diamondbacks did play on Wednesday and won. They are now tied with the Mets for one of the two final wild card spots in the National League. The Mets hold the tiebreaker. The Braves remain one game out of the final spot. They Braves will return on Friday when they host the Royals. The Mets will return on Friday when they play at the Brewers.

Stay tuned.

The Phillies clinched a first-round bye on Wednesday.

Other clinching scenarios:

*The Dodgers can clinch the NL West with a win Thursday.

*The Mets and Diamondbacks can clinch a postseason berth as early as Saturday.

*The Yankees can clinch the AL East, a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the ALDS with a win Thursday.

*The Royals and Tigers can clinch a postseason berth as early as Friday.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Dodgers

No. 2: Phillies

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets

Clinched division: Phillies, Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers, Padres

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Tigers

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

Clinched division: Guardians, Astros

Clinched playoff berth: Yankees, Orioles

Braves remaining schedule

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals

