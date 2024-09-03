MLB postseason picture: Braves jump to No. 5 seed; Royals, Twins clinch

The Braves defeated the Royals while the Mets lost to the Brewers and the Diamondbacks lost to the Padres. The Braves and Mets share 87-71 records with the Braves currently holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Diamonds are a half-game behind the Mets at 88-72. The Braves and Mets both hold the tie-breaker over the Diamondbacks.

On Friday, the American League field was set as the Tigers and Royals clinched the final two wild card spots. That left the Twins out in the cold.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Dodgers

No. 2: Phillies

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Braves

Clinched first-round bye: Phillies, Dodgers

Clinched division: Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Padres

Still alive: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Royals

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Tigers

Clinched first-round bye: Yankees, Guardians

Clinched division: Astros

Clinched playoff berth: Orioles, Royals, Tigers

Still alive: None

Braves remaining schedule

Today, Sunday: vs. Royals

Monday: vs. Mets (DH)