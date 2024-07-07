Message sent: Braves pitch, homer their way past Phillies

Yes, the Phillies were without Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. However, the Braves have played without Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider for much of the season. The Braves (49-39) still have the Phillies (58-32) in sight after the two straight wins. See you next month.

Here are five observations from Sunday’s home-run laden win:

1. One. Two. Three.

As in home runs.

The Braves struck first in the second inning with five runs on three home runs.

They sent Phillies starter Michael Mercado to an early shower after just 1-2/3 innings. After loading the bases in the first inning, courtesy of three walks, the Braves failed to score. However, Adam Duvall led off the second inning with a 402-foot homer to the second deck in left field. Orlando Arcia and Eli White followed with singles. Jarred Kelenic then hit a no-doubter three-run homer to right field that traveled 427 feet. Want more? Three batters later, Matt Olson delivered a two-out home run, a 430-foot blast to center field.

Just like that, the Braves led 5-0.

Mercado, a rookie, saw his ERA go from 1.50 to 7.04 in allowing the five earned runs on five hits. He threw 57 pitches, just 29 for strikes, before his exit.

Reynaldo Lopez was the beneficiary of the run support.

“It removes some of the stress from the outing and it allows me to not be so fine working around the zone,” Lopez said. “Once I got that cushion, I told myself it was time to start attacking the middle of the zone and be aggressive.”

2. The Braves were stymied for the most part after Mercado’s early exit. They managed just one hit, a single by Adam Duvall, in the next 3-2/3 innings. That was until Eli White homered to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Braves lead to 6-0, all runs coming via the home run.

The Braves hit nine home runs in the three-game series.

3. The Braves have not hit at the record-pace of last season.

But they served notice that they can still pitch.

Lopez made his 16th start, but just second on regular rest. It didn’t matter.

Lopez worked six innings, allowing just two hits. He walked three and struck out six. He threw 91 pitches, 62 for strikes.

In the outing, he lowered his ERA to 1.71 (from 1.83). He reassumed the major league lead in ERA by reaching the minimum number of innings. He now stands at 89-2/3 innings. Lopez has not allowed more than two earned runs since April 30 at the Mariners.

4. According to Braves manager Brian Snitker, Lopez was excited – to pitch on normal rest and to face the Phillies.

“They asked me if I would be OK pitching on normal days rest and I send absolutely,” Lopez said. “On top of that, I was pumped up and had the adrenaline going with a chance to face this team.”

Snitker and Lopez, named to the National League All-Star team with Chris Sale and Marcell Ozuna on Sunday, said the past several years as a reliever have helped this season as a starter.

“It’s the back-end closer type mentality, where he can reach back and make pitches,” Snitker said. “He’s been through all that before.”

5. See you in August.

The Braves and Phillies have seven more games remaining against one another. They are all next month. They will play three games in Atlanta Aug. 20-22 and four games in Philadelphia Aug. 29-Sept. 1.

The Braves won four of the six games in the two series so far this season.

Snitker cautioned not to make too much of one series.

“We came in wanting to win the series,” Snitker said. “I don’t think anybody thought anything but win the series.”

Stat to know

11 - The Braves recorded their major league-leading 11th shutout victory of the season, nine have come at Truist Park

Quotable

“Having that mentality has definitely helped me throughout the season. Feeling like it’s the eighth inning and I’m about to close the game for a save.” -Reynaldo Lopez on switch from reliever to starter

Up next

The Braves open a four-game series at the Diamondbacks on Monday. Chris Sale, Charlie Morton, Max Fried and Spencer Schwellenbach are scheduled to start. The only Diamondbacks pitcher to be announced is Zac Gallen, who will face Morton on Tuesday.