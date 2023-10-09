BreakingNews
US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel

In today’s ePaper: Preview Braves vs. Philly Game 2, plus a new player poster

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

The Braves will be looking for production from home run king Matt Olson, among others, in Game 2 of the best-of-five National League Division Series.

Game time vs. the Phillies is 6:07 p.m. at Truist Park. Subscribers can prepare with help from the AJC ePaper. In addition to the game preview, a column by Mark Bradley and an updated NLDS schedule, Monday’s edition includes a new collectible poster featuring Olson.

The AJC will have full coverage across all of our platforms, from a staff of 13 at Game 2, beginning with live updates on.AJC.com and the AJC app.

Braves After the Game in the ePaper will bring analysis and commentary after every playoff game.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Visit the AJC store at jc.com/bravesnews to find souvenir and keepsake pages from the Braves season.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

