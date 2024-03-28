Atlanta Braves

Gwinnett Stripers’ pitching staff could be a boost for Braves

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder throws a pitch during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By AJC Sports
Updated 32 minutes ago

The Braves announced the Gwinnett Stripers’ roster on Thursday and the Triple-A team appears to have a stout pitching staff.

Bryce Elder, a 2023 major-league All-Star, leads the staff, which also includes former Braves starters AJ Smith-Shawver, Dylan Dodd and Huascar Ynoa. The rest of the staff is made up of Tommy Doyle, Ken Giles, Daysbel Hernandez, Grant Holmes, Darius Vines, Jake Walsh, Taylor Widener, Allan Winans, Ben Bowden, Ray Kerr and Zach Logue.

Winans returns following a breakout 2023 campaign with Gwinnett in which he captured the International League ERA title and was named the Stripers’ Most Outstanding Pitcher. He went 9-4 with a 2.85 ERA.

The team’s catchers are Chadwick Tromp and Sebastian Rivero.

The Stripers have six infielders: Phillip Evans, David Fletcher, Alejo Lopez, Andrew Velazquez, Luke Waddell and Luke Williams. The outfielders are Skye Bolt, Leury Garcia, Luis Liberato, J.P. Martinez and Eli White.

Three players are on the development list: catcher Ryan Casteel and pitchers Brian Moran and Brooks Wilson. Former Braves starter Ian Anderson is on the injured list.

The Stripers are led by manager Kanekoa Texeira, pitching coach Mike McCarthy, hitting coach Dan DeMent, coach Wigberto Nevarez, strength and conditioning coach Tyler Enns and athletic trainers Greg Harrel and Joel Wiggins.

Opening Night at Coolray Field is Tuesday vs. the Louisville Bats.

