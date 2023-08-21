Gwinnett ends road trip with win over Durham

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago
The Gwinnett Stripers avoided a six-game series sweep at the hands of the Durham Bulls by salvaging the final game of the series Sunday, defeating the Bulls, 9-6, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Drew Lugbauer hit a two-run homer, his second in six games since joining the Stripers, in the first inning to begin the scoring for Gwinnett (55-63). The Stripers also got two-run homers from Magneuris Sierra and Dalton Guthrie, and Ben Heller (5-2) pitched two scoreless innings in relief to get the win.

Gwinnett, which went 7-5 on its 12-game road trip, returns home Tuesday against the Nashville Sounds. First pitch is 7:05 ET.

AJC Sports
