Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see

If you are brave enough to travel to Philadelphia to see the Braves play the Phillies in the National League Division Series Wednesday and Thursday (Games 3 and 4), we have some travel tips for you.

Our staff at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has made many trips to the City of Brotherly love over the years in coverage of Atlanta’s sports teams. Some of us even call or called the Philadelphia-area home for a time.

So, here is a little advice:

Justin Toscano, Braves beat reporter: Go to the Liberty Bell, but if the line is too long, walk to the end and look through the glass at it on your way to Independence Hall. The tour there is worth it but get there early - that’s the easiest way to ensure you go. And if you get a chance, go to the American Revolution Museum, which features George Washington’s actual, real tent from the war. Can you tell I love history?

Doug Roberson, Atlanta United beat reporter: For families, anything in City Center is a lot of fun. That includes seeing the Liberty Bell, touring Independence Hall, and then walking down the street to the Franklin Museum. Make sure to get a cheese steak at Campo’s. For adults, if you like dive bars, hit Khyber Pass near the river.

Michael Cunningham, columnist: Take a picture with the Rocky statue and run the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Also visit the museum, which is very good.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Falcons beat reporter: Run the steps (at Philadelphia Museum of Art) and take a pic with Rocky!!!

Gabe Burns, general assignment reporter: For the coffee and café lovers: Caphe Roasters on J Street offers must-try Vietnamese coffee. ReAnimator Coffee and Elixir (perhaps you’ve tried their Nashville location; a Philadelphia original, there are multiple in the area, including one in downtown) are other great choices. Elixir’s Caramel Black Salt Latte is worth trying if you’re so inclined. The coffee scene in Philadelphia is underrated and there are plenty of options for whatever one is seeking.

Angel K. Brooks, Senior Editor, Digital Audience and Engagement: If you want to get a great view of the city, nothing beats taking the Philadelphia City Hall Tower Tour. You’ll see a panoramic view from more than 500 feet up. The observation deck is just below that William Penn statue, which sports fans may know a little bit about.

Lindsay Deutsch, newsletter program manager: Looking to absorb some international Philly culture and grab lunch before the game? I’d recommend heading to the vibrant neighborhood around the Italian Market for a mini food crawl. Start at the famous Pat’s and Geno’s cheesesteak intersection (9th and Wharton). As you walk north on 9th, you’ll pass by incredible Mexican spots (like James Beard award winning South Philly Barbacoa), Cafe Cuong for Vietnamese banh mi, and #1-rated Angelo’s Pizzeria (call ahead and expect a wait). You can gather a picnic from purveyors in the Italian Market and convene at the free outdoor seating in Piazza DiBruno on 9th. Enjoy!

Katherine Landergan, safety net reporter (and former proud Philly resident): Most of my recommendations are food related: Reading Terminal Market for the most variety, Famous 4th Street Deli is an institution, and of course, check out Cheesesteak Times Square (Pat’s and Geno’s) or try John’s Roast Pork. Also, anything on Passyunk Ave. is excellent. But if you want a true Philly experience, then just go into any Wawa and order a sandwich. Sights: Walk around the Italian Market, visit Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, or go to Elfreth’s Alley, one of the oldest continuously inhabited roads in America.

Chris Vivlamore, Sports Editor: Confession, I’m one of the former Philadelphia-area residents. I lived across the river in New Jersey for nine years and worked at the Philadelphia Inquirer for three. Go to the Reading Terminal Market. Visit the Amish bakery and butcher shop. I still long for the pound cake from the bakery and green pepper and onion sausage from the butcher. Unbelievable. If you are staying an extra day, try to get to the Walnut Street Theatre. Elvis, a musical revolution is playing as I understand it.