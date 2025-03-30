Drake Baldwin’s impressive start draws rave reviews from Braves

“Definitely a relief; just hit them where they’re not, that’s the biggest thing,” Baldwin said after the Braves’ 1-0 loss Saturday in San Diego. “Really good (to see a ball find the grass). After the last couple days, I felt like I was having good at-bats, hitting the ball hard. It’s hard to get the first one. Now you can kind of take a breath, get back into playing the game and not necessarily go up there trying to force a hit.”

Of course, the day ended on a sour note with Baldwin striking out against Adrian Morejon with the potential tying run at third. Again, context is required: It was an eight-pitch at-bat in which Baldwin’s plate discipline was on full display. He struck out on a high pitch that barely grazed the zone. “It was a perfect pitch, you have to tip your cap,” Baldwin said.

Despite lacking the basic statistical production, Baldwin has looked comfortable thus far. His bat speed is ferocious. He’s appeared poised and collected in the box. The ball is flying off his bat, as mentioned. He’s drawn complimentary reviews from reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale and breakout ace Spencer Schwellenbach, who pitched six scoreless innings Saturday.

“I love throwing to him,” Schwellenbach said. “I’ve thrown to him in the minor leagues, thrown to him in spring training. Nothing but great things to say. He’s confident in his calls. When you get in the dugout, he’s not afraid to ask questions as well. That’s something for me that, as a young pitcher, I had (Travis) d’Arnaud and Murphy last year. They told me what is right and wrong. He’s asking the questions to me, ‘What’s right? What’s wrong?’ And it’s just like, it wasn’t the wrong pitch, just the wrong location. He’s a really good pitch caller. He’s good with moving the ball up. Any part of the zone, he can steal strikes for us. I really like him behind the plate.”

Another nod to Baldwin’s potential: Just after earning his first hit, Baldwin executed a strike-’em-out-throw-’em-out double play in which he fired to second base in 1.94 seconds. For reference, that average pop time would’ve placed Baldwin among the 24-to-30-ranked catchers in that department a year ago (Braves All-Star backstop Sean Murphy averaged 1.95).

“He’s been very impressive,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s been outstanding these first three days, I think. Just the total game that he’s played.”

Baldwin was forced into this position due to Murphy’s injury. Eventually, the team’s incumbent catcher - who was expected to carry a larger load this season with d’Arnaud gone - will return. If Baldwin’s ascension continues, the Braves have an excellent “problem” on their hands. At a time when many teams would love to have one starting-quality catcher, they could have two. Again.

And with both under team contractual control for the foreseeable future – Baldwin is three games into his career, Murphy is signed through 2028 with a club option for 2029 – the Braves would be in an enviable position. Baldwin looks like a bona fide starting catcher whose gaining invaluable reference points over his time as the team’s primary option.

“I’ve said it many, many times: He’s ready for this,” Sale said. “He’s prepared. He’s earned it.”