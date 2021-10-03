ajc logo
X

Brian Snitker assesses the season

Credit: Atlanta Braves

Caption
Braves manager Brian Snitker looks back on Freddie Freeman's season and how the Braves mirrored his ascent throughout the year.

Credit: Atlanta Braves

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top