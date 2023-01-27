Braves sign manager Brian Snitker through 2025 season

“It’s all about the people,” Snitker said in July, of his time with the Braves. “I’ve said many times: I’ve been raised by Hall of Famers and really good people. There’s a laundry list of guys – a lot of them aren’t here anymore – that were very influential in my career. It’s always been about the quality players in the Atlanta Braves organization. The players, the people, the general managers, the directors, the scouts, the whole thing.

“It’s been very special. This is a different place.”

Snitker is 542-451 (.546) at the major league level and he collected his 500th career victory on July 26 last year in Philadelphia to become the fifth manager in franchise history to reach the milestone. Three of the four (Bobby Cox, 2,149; Frank Selee, 1,004; Bill McKechnie, 560) are in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The other, George Stallings (579), is not in the Hall of Fame, but won the franchise’s first World Series title in 1914.

Snitker is the first manager in franchise history to take the team to the postseason five times in his first six full seasons.