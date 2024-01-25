Braves reveal manager, coaches and coordinators for minor league affiliates

The Braves announced the managers, coaching and roving coordinators for their minor league teams Thursday.
Kanekoa Texeira, who spent the past three seasons managing at Double-A Mississippi and High-A Rome, will manage the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. He replaces Matt Tuiasosopo, who was promoted by the Braves to replace Ron Washington as the team’s third-base coach.
Angel Flores will manage the Mississippi Braves in their final season before moving to Columbus. He managed at Rome last season.
Cody Gabella will manage the Rome Emperors. Gabella was the manager at Low-A Augusta in the 2023 season.
Wynston Sawyer will manage the Augusta GreenJackets. He is a first-time manager who was a coach for the rookie-level FCL Braves in 2023.
Nestor Pérez again will manage the FCL Braves, a role he held in 2019, 2021, and 2023. He also was the manager at Augusta in 2022.
Maikol Gonzalez returns to manage the rookie-level DSL Braves.
Kevin Hooper will be back for his third season as the Braves’ director of player development, while Paul Davis returns in his role as the director of pitching development. The rest of the club’s coordinators are Bo Henning (pitching coordinator), Craig Bjornson (roving pitching instructor), Chris Swauger (field coordinator), Chris Antariksa (hitting coordinator), Greg Walker (hitting instructor), JD Closser (catching coordinator), Michael Saunders (outfield/base-running coordinator), Doug Mansolino (advisor, player development), Terry Pendleton (special assistant, player development), Eric Hrycko (minor league medical coordinator), Toby Williams (assistant minor league medical coordinator), Johnny Passarelli (minor league physical therapist), Jonathan Pabon (assistant minor league physical therapist), Lance Carter (rehab pitching coordinator), Jordan Sidwell (strength-and-conditioning coordinator), Ryan Meehan (assistant strength-and-conditioning coordinator), Eric Tucker (minor league performance dietitian), Zach Sorensen (minor league mental-performance coordinator).
Here are the full staffs for each Braves affiliate:
Triple-A Gwinnett
Manager, Kanekoa Texeira
Pitching coach, Kevin McAvoy
Pitching coach, Mike McCarthy
Hitting coach, Dan DeMent
Coach, Wigberto Nevarez
Athletic trainer, Joel Wiggins
Athletic trainer, Greg Harrel
Strength coach, Tyler Enns
Double-A Mississippi
Manager, Angel Flores
Pitching coach, Wes McGuire
Hitting coach, Garrett Wilkinson
Coach, Francisco Díaz
Coach, Luis Ugueto
Athletic trainer, Jesús Aviles
Athletic trainer, Toni Lee
Strength coach, Kyle Hegedus
High-A Rome
Manager, Cody Gabella
Pitching coach, Mike Steed
Hitting coach, Danny Santiesteban
Coach, Bobby Moore
Athletic trainer, Austin Smith
Strength coach, Julian Rip
Low-A Augusta
Manager, Wynston Sawyer
Pitching coach, Elvin Nina
Hitting coach, Einar Díaz
Coach, Connor Justus
Athletic trainer, Tom Adams
Strength coach, Jake Wynn
FCL (rookie)
Manager, Nestor Pérez
Pitching coach, Horacio Ramírez
Pitching coach, Tyler Dalton
Hitting coach, Stevie Wilkerson
Hitting coach, Carlos Méndez
Coach, Jefferson Romero
Coach, Ben Revere
Athletic trainer, KB Clark
Athletic trainer, Dan Gaertner
Strength coach, Mike Wall
DSL (rookie)
Manager, Maikol Gonzalez
Pitching coach, Samuel Taveras
Assistant pitching coach, Joe Strem
Hitting coach, Adam Wood
Hitting coach, Carlos Telemaco
Coach, Leandro Mateo
Infield coach, Elvis Peña
Athletic trainer, Dakota Fowee
Assistant athletic trainer, Luis Palomares
Strength coach, Pedro Hernández
Assistant strength coach, Mario Anguizola
