Braves reveal manager, coaches and coordinators for minor league affiliates

Cody Gabella will manage the Rome Emperors. Gabella was the manager at Low-A Augusta in the 2023 season.

Wynston Sawyer will manage the Augusta GreenJackets. He is a first-time manager who was a coach for the rookie-level FCL Braves in 2023.

Nestor Pérez again will manage the FCL Braves, a role he held in 2019, 2021, and 2023. He also was the manager at Augusta in 2022.

Maikol Gonzalez returns to manage the rookie-level DSL Braves.

Kevin Hooper will be back for his third season as the Braves’ director of player development, while Paul Davis returns in his role as the director of pitching development. The rest of the club’s coordinators are Bo Henning (pitching coordinator), Craig Bjornson (roving pitching instructor), Chris Swauger (field coordinator), Chris Antariksa (hitting coordinator), Greg Walker (hitting instructor), JD Closser (catching coordinator), Michael Saunders (outfield/base-running coordinator), Doug Mansolino (advisor, player development), Terry Pendleton (special assistant, player development), Eric Hrycko (minor league medical coordinator), Toby Williams (assistant minor league medical coordinator), Johnny Passarelli (minor league physical therapist), Jonathan Pabon (assistant minor league physical therapist), Lance Carter (rehab pitching coordinator), Jordan Sidwell (strength-and-conditioning coordinator), Ryan Meehan (assistant strength-and-conditioning coordinator), Eric Tucker (minor league performance dietitian), Zach Sorensen (minor league mental-performance coordinator).

Here are the full staffs for each Braves affiliate:

Triple-A Gwinnett

Manager, Kanekoa Texeira

Pitching coach, Kevin McAvoy

Pitching coach, Mike McCarthy

Hitting coach, Dan DeMent

Coach, Wigberto Nevarez

Athletic trainer, Joel Wiggins

Athletic trainer, Greg Harrel

Strength coach, Tyler Enns

Double-A Mississippi

Manager, Angel Flores

Pitching coach, Wes McGuire

Hitting coach, Garrett Wilkinson

Coach, Francisco Díaz

Coach, Luis Ugueto

Athletic trainer, Jesús Aviles

Athletic trainer, Toni Lee

Strength coach, Kyle Hegedus

High-A Rome

Manager, Cody Gabella

Pitching coach, Mike Steed

Hitting coach, Danny Santiesteban

Coach, Bobby Moore

Athletic trainer, Austin Smith

Strength coach, Julian Rip

Low-A Augusta

Manager, Wynston Sawyer

Pitching coach, Elvin Nina

Hitting coach, Einar Díaz

Coach, Connor Justus

Athletic trainer, Tom Adams

Strength coach, Jake Wynn

FCL (rookie)

Manager, Nestor Pérez

Pitching coach, Horacio Ramírez

Pitching coach, Tyler Dalton

Hitting coach, Stevie Wilkerson

Hitting coach, Carlos Méndez

Coach, Jefferson Romero

Coach, Ben Revere

Athletic trainer, KB Clark

Athletic trainer, Dan Gaertner

Strength coach, Mike Wall

DSL (rookie)

Manager, Maikol Gonzalez

Pitching coach, Samuel Taveras

Assistant pitching coach, Joe Strem

Hitting coach, Adam Wood

Hitting coach, Carlos Telemaco

Coach, Leandro Mateo

Infield coach, Elvis Peña

Athletic trainer, Dakota Fowee

Assistant athletic trainer, Luis Palomares

Strength coach, Pedro Hernández

Assistant strength coach, Mario Anguizola