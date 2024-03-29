Atlanta Braves

Braves Report Podcast: Opening Day arrives -- finally

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker high-fives members of the Braves before an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington.

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker high-fives members of the Braves before an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington.
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

Opening Day is here! In this edition of the AJC Braves Report podcast, Barrett Sallee gets you ready for the 2024 season.

Barrett is joined by Philadelphia sports radio host John Kincade to discuss this weekend’s series against the Phillies.

And Barrett gives you his bold predictions for the season.

