Braves Report: More like Drake Ballin’, amirite?

Well hello again.

Apologies for my absence yesterday — been battling a bit of a bug. But we’re back at (something close to) full power today and ready to dive into this series with the Sawx.

Our pal Justin Toscano’s here, too, with a lovely, Braves Report-exclusive missive on the talented Drake Baldwin.

Let’s get it!

THE SERIES AHEAD

Ah, Boston. The town that took 86 years to win a World Series but acts like it invented baseball.

📺 How to watch: Tonight’s series opener with the Red Sox begins at 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports. Saturday’s at 7:10 p.m. on Fox. Sunday’s finale? 1:35 p.m. on FanDuel.

⚾ The pitching matchups: Chris Sale (1-3, 3.97) vs. Garrett Crochet (4-2, 1.93) kick things off in rather juicy fashion.

Then it’s Grant Holmes (2-3, 4.14) vs. Lucas Giolito (1-1, 5.51) on Saturday and Spencer Schwellenbach (2-3, 3.31) vs. Brayan Bello (2-0, 2.33) on Sunday.

📝 Scouting report: The Red Sox (who may or may not be unveiling their new City Connect jerseys tonight) come into the series at 22-23. They just got swept by the Tigers.

Boston has scored the sixth most runs in baseball, with third baseman Alex Bregman (previously of Astros fame) leading the way.

EARNING IT, AND THEN SOME

This part was written by Braves beat writer Justin Toscano. Because he’s awesome.

Don’t look now, but the next great young Brave may already be in the clubhouse.

Drake Baldwin is a stud.

“He just keeps piling up good at-bats and getting good decisions,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after Tuesday’s win over the Nationals, when Baldwin homered off former Brave Michael Soroka during a three-hit night.

That was Tuesday.

📈 Baldwin started again on Thursday and went 3-for-4 with an RBI. He’s batting .360 with a .980 OPS through the first 75 at-bats of his big-league career. He has four homers and 12 RBIs.

“It’s definitely very encouraging, with just the routine I have,” Baldwin said Tuesday night. “It’s encouraging to keep that same routine because it’s been working at the start of the year here. It’s been great to be around the guys who are here. A lot of veterans. They just kind of keep you locked in. The coaches have been great, and they’ve been a huge part to continuing the success I’ve had.”

He’s earning more playing time.

Baldwin started Sunday at Pittsburgh, Tuesday against the Nationals and then again Thursday against Washington. He and Sean Murphy have alternated starts for almost a week. And there’s no reason not to continue playing Baldwin.

📈 A show of faith from Snitker: Baldwin hit second on Thursday — the highest in the order he’s been in his young major league career. Before this, he hadn’t ever hit higher than fifth.

After Tuesday’s game, Snitker was asked if he’ll alternate Baldwin and Murphy — one day for one, the next day for the other.

“Yeah, maybe. I don’t know,” Snitker said. “I haven’t even thought of it. I told both of those guys what my plan was this series. And we’ll probably just go series to series and see — look at some matchups and things like that. Because he’s doing well. He’s helping us win games.”

Usually, teams would rather a top prospect play every day in the minors than sparingly in the majors. The Braves had chances to send down Baldwin. They could’ve done it when Murphy came off the injured list early in the season. They could’ve done it when Marcell Ozuna healed from his hip inflammation, which meant the Braves didn’t need Baldwin to be their designated hitter.

📈 But they’ve kept him in the majors — which means something.

“I mean, from that first day where I kind of thought I’d be able to stay in the big leagues and they’re giving me a little bit more of a shot, it just adds confidence,” Baldwin said. “I mean, still trying to just do the same routines and everything, and obviously having some success really helps that, personally and with the team. It definitely just adds confidence and it just makes you feel a little bit more comfortable at the plate, more comfortable behind the plate as well.”

Thanks, Justin! Enjoy Beantown!

FINDING AN ATLANTA ALL-STAR

All that (sort of) leads to something I heard the guys on 680 the Fan talking about yesterday. It was interesting, so I’m stealing it:

Who’s gonna represent the Braves at this year’s All-Star game at Truist Park?

We’ve got some time — the game’s July 15. And fan voting is its own animal. But I’m not sure anyone’s quite put up the numbers.

Baldwin and/or Murphy could have a case, though it’s hard to handicap the part-time thing.

Might Chris Sale or Spencer Scwhellenbach put up enough strong outings between now and then to earn a spot?

I suppose there’s always Marcell Ozuna, too — but the power’s lagging this season and on-base percentage doesn’t really move the meter.

Shoot me an email with who you think will (or should) be part of the hometown contingent.

SPENCE AND RONNIE

Will I stop providing daily updates on Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. at some point? Maybe!

But today ain’t the day. In case you missed it …

Strider is all set to return to the Braves rotation sometime next week, during a series at Washington. Bryce Elder appears to be the odd man out.

You’ll find Acuña in Gwinnett this weekend as he continues his Triple-A rehab assignment. AJC columnist Ken Sugiura checked out his debut last night.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Until next time.