Braves prospect AJ Smith-Shawver makes Triple-A debut

Braves pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver made his Triple-A debut with the Gwinnett Stripers Friday night.
Smith-Shawver went five innings in a road game against Memphis, allowing just four hits and two earned runs. Smith-Shawver walked two and struck out five.
On May 2, the Braves promoted the 20-year-old – their No. 4 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline – to Double-A Mississippi from High-A Rome. On Tuesday, they promoted him to Gwinnett after only seven innings (two outings) in Double-A. He only made three starts in High A, then spent just two weeks in Double-A.
The runs Smith-Shawver allowed Friday were the first he’s given up this season. Before heading to Triple-A , he pitched 21 innings over the first two levels and did not surrender an earned run.
The Braves drafted Smith-Shawver in the seventh round in 2021 out of Colleyville Heritage in Texas.
