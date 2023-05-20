X

Braves prospect AJ Smith-Shawver makes Triple-A debut

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Braves pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver made his Triple-A debut with the Gwinnett Stripers Friday night.

Smith-Shawver went five innings in a road game against Memphis, allowing just four hits and two earned runs. Smith-Shawver walked two and struck out five.

On May 2, the Braves promoted the 20-year-old – their No. 4 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline – to Double-A Mississippi from High-A Rome. On Tuesday, they promoted him to Gwinnett after only seven innings (two outings) in Double-A. He only made three starts in High A, then spent just two weeks in Double-A.

The runs Smith-Shawver allowed Friday were the first he’s given up this season. Before heading to Triple-A , he pitched 21 innings over the first two levels and did not surrender an earned run.

The Braves drafted Smith-Shawver in the seventh round in 2021 out of Colleyville Heritage in Texas.



