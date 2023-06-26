X

Braves option AJ Smith-Shawver, Michael Soroka could return

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

The Braves optioned right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett after Sunday’s win over the Reds. The team announced the move on Monday.

Smith-Shawver was scheduled to start in the finale of a three-game series against the Twins at Truist Park on Wednesday. The move could clear the way for Michael Soroka to return to the majors and make the start. He would be on regular rest after making his last start for Gwinnett on Thursday.

The Braves recalled right-hander reliever Dereck Rodríguez to replace Smith-Shawver on the roster. The Braves’ bullpen was taxed during the weekend series against the Reds and figures to be thin for several days.

Smith-Shawver allowed three hits and no earned run over 7-2/3 innings in his first two starts. However, he gave up 10 hits and eight earned runs in nine innings of his past two starts.

Soroka tossed 6-2/3 no-hit innings for Gwinnett in Game 2 of a Triple-A doubleheader on Thursday at Coolray Field. The games were seven innings each since it was a doubleheader. Soroka (3-2) was one out away from a no-hitter but allowed a solo home run. He finished the complete game, allowing just the one hit, with nine strikeouts and two walks. He recorded his fourth consecutive quality start and fifth of the season with Gwinnett.

