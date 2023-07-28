Braves Nation: A breakdown of MLB-leading home runs

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
46 minutes ago
As we know, the Braves lead all of MLB in home runs.

It’s not even close.

The Braves have hit 188 home runs this season, the latest was Ozzie Albies’ three-run homer in Wednesday’s 5-3 loss at the Red Sox. The next closest team is the Dodgers with 166. That’s right, 22 fewer than the Braves. For a laugh, we looked up the Mets. They rank 11th in baseball with 126 home runs. That’s right, 62 fewer than the Braves.

Here is the breakdown of Braves home runs:

96 - Solo

67 - Two-run

21 - Three-run

4 - Grand slam

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

