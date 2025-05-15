Braves executive to become Maryland’s next athletic director

“We are proud of the athletics tradition here at the University of Maryland and of the accomplishments of our coaches and student-athletes who represent the red, black, white and gold,” UMD President Darryll J. Pines said in a statement. “As college athletics rapidly evolves, Jim brings valuable administrative and business experience, plus the energy, vision and passion to lead our athletics program to new levels of success and impact.”

Smith had been in his Braves role since 2020. Prior to that, according to his LinkedIn account, he was the president and CEO of The Ohio State University Alumni Association. Smith also worked for the Falcons — he was the vice president and chief marketing officer from 2004-13, then the executive vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer from the end of 2013-16, when he departed.

Smith also was an associate athletic director at Ohio State, from 1995-2000, when he left to become the president and general manager of the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer.

“It is a great honor to be chosen to lead the athletics department at the University of Maryland and to guide UMD’s storied programs into the next era,” Smith said in the statement. “I am highly motivated to build upon excellence and lead Maryland forward in a dynamic and pivotal time for intercollegiate athletics, with a sharp focus on student-athlete health, well-being and academic success.”

With that vast resume, he has a wealth of experience at all levels of sport.

Smith earned degrees from Northwestern University and Ohio State University, where he got his masters of sports management.