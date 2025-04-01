Braves designate reliever Jesse Chavez for assignment

Chavez could return later, of course. That would be nothing new for one of the sport’s all-time most traveled men.

The righty first pitched for the Braves in 2010. He had posted a 3.09 ERA across 186 career appearances with the team before logging at least one more appearance Monday. Whatever becomes of his future, Chavez represents a beautiful baseball story. He holds the distinction as MLB’s most traded man; he’s been dealt 11 times over his 17 seasons. He’s played for nine teams, including more than one stint with five clubs.

Explore Read more about the Braves

As his career approaches its end, he understands how unique a path he’s traveled.

“I’m thinking about the journey every single day getting ready every single day,” Chavez said. “I think about the path. Think about what’s going on. Think about what’s at stake. Knowing that you’re at the end; knowing that it’s time to probably not answer the phone so you can get into the other side of baseball. But it’s one of those things, you guys have heard me time in and time out, I can’t say enough about what I’ve given to this game and what the game has given me. So to be able to come back up, it’s like the first time all over again.”

The Braves are 0-5, still seeking their first win of the 2025 campaign. The team endured a difficult Monday that included outfielder Jurickson Profar’s suspension for a performance-enhancing substance, starter Reynaldo Lopez being sidelined by right-shoulder inflammation and another loss. Chavez’s arrival was welcomed, with manager Brian Snitker saying: “We need as many positives now as we can find. Jesse definitely brings that. He’s part of the family, and it’s always good to see Jesse walking through that door.”