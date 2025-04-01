Braves designate reliever Jesse Chavez for assignment

LOS ANGELES — Jesse Chavez’s sixth Braves stint was a brief one. At least for now.
The Braves designated Chavez for assignment Tuesday to make room for a fresh long reliever in Zach Thompson. Chavez, 41, rejoined the Braves on Monday and pitched two innings in a 6-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Thompson, 31, hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2022. He owns a 4.44 ERA across two seasons (55 games) with the Marlins and Pirates. He simply provides the team length in the bullpen. Jose Suarez, another reliever capable of covering bulk innings, pitched three innings Sunday, so the Braves needed another option for the role.
Chavez could return later, of course. That would be nothing new for one of the sport’s all-time most traveled men.
The righty first pitched for the Braves in 2010. He had posted a 3.09 ERA across 186 career appearances with the team before logging at least one more appearance Monday. Whatever becomes of his future, Chavez represents a beautiful baseball story. He holds the distinction as MLB’s most traded man; he’s been dealt 11 times over his 17 seasons. He’s played for nine teams, including more than one stint with five clubs.
As his career approaches its end, he understands how unique a path he’s traveled.
“I’m thinking about the journey every single day getting ready every single day,” Chavez said. “I think about the path. Think about what’s going on. Think about what’s at stake. Knowing that you’re at the end; knowing that it’s time to probably not answer the phone so you can get into the other side of baseball. But it’s one of those things, you guys have heard me time in and time out, I can’t say enough about what I’ve given to this game and what the game has given me. So to be able to come back up, it’s like the first time all over again.”
The Braves are 0-5, still seeking their first win of the 2025 campaign. The team endured a difficult Monday that included outfielder Jurickson Profar’s suspension for a performance-enhancing substance, starter Reynaldo Lopez being sidelined by right-shoulder inflammation and another loss. Chavez’s arrival was welcomed, with manager Brian Snitker saying: “We need as many positives now as we can find. Jesse definitely brings that. He’s part of the family, and it’s always good to see Jesse walking through that door.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Braves’ early-season spiral reaches peak with a day that was full of punches
No Braves team that has started 0-5 or worse has made the postseason. These Braves are the eighth group in franchise history since 1900 to begin the season 0-5 or worse.
Braves’ starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez placed on IL with shoulder inflammation
Lopez, who made the 2024 All-Star team, was scheduled to start Wednesday against Dodgers lefty Blake Snell. Instead, the Braves will turn to Bryce Elder for his season debut.
Featured
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Henry County during storms
The tornado hit the ground near I-75 and Jodeco Road as it knocked down trees and caused Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International were grounded
3 of 4 U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead
Three of four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead. The soldiers had been stationed at Georgia's Fort Stewart.
Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer
Lucy McBath didn’t rule out a gubernatorial bid, but told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she is suspending the exploratory committee she launched weeks ago.