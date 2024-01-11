Braves avoid arbitration with Max Fried and A.J. Minter

The Braves settled with both Max Fried and A.J. Minter – their two arbitration-eligible players without salaries before Thursday’s deadline – to avoid arbitration hearings.

Fried will make $15 million in 2024 and Minter will earn $6.22 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The deadline was 1 p.m. Thursday for clubs and arbitration-eligible players to agree on salaries for the 2024 season. If the sides weren’t in agreement by this deadline, they would’ve had to exchange salary figures and head to an arbitration heading.