Braves announce minor-league coaching staffs

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Braves on Friday announced their minor-league coaching staffs and roving coordinators for the coming year.
For the third consecutive year, Matt Tuiasosopo will be Triple-A Gwinnett’s manager. He’ll have a new pitching coach to replace Mike Maroth: Craig Bjornson, who was the New York Mets’ bullpen coach last season.
Hitting coach Carlos Mendez and coach Wigberto Nevarez will return to the Triple-A staff. Stevie Wilkerson will join the Stripers as a coach.
The Double-A Mississippi Braves will have a new manager: Kanekoa Texeira will lead the club after spending two seasons as the High-A Rome manager. Hitting coach Danny Santiesteban also will go there from High-A. Pitching coach Bo Henning, who was in the role last season, will remain there.
Angel Flores, who spent the 2022 season on Double-A Mississippi’s staff, will be the High-A Rome manager in 2023. Mike Steed, who worked with Low-A Augusta last year, will be the pitching coach. Garrett Wilkinson, who was on staff with the rookie-level FCL Braves last season, will be the hitting coach.
Cody Gabella, the manager for the FCL Braves last year, will be Low-A Augusta’s skipper. Pitching coach Wes McGuire, who coached in Rome last season, will join the staff, while hitting coach Connor Narron will stay on staff.
Nestor Pérez, who managed at Low-A last season, will be the manager for the FCL Braves. He led the club in 2019 and 2021.
Maikol Gonzalez will manage the Dominican Summer League Braves.
The Braves also announced their directors and coordinators.
Kevin Hooper will be the Braves’ director of player development for the second season. Paul Davis will return as the director of pitching development.
Here are the rest of the team’s coordinators: Matt Taylor (assistant pitching coordinator), Chris Swauger (field coordinator), Chris Antariksa (hitting coordinator), Greg Walker (hitting instructor), JD Closser (catching coordinator), Michael Saunders (outfielder/base-running coordinator), Jay Pryor (infield instructor), Tom Goodwin (minor league instructor), Devon Travis (minor league instructor), Doug Mansolino (advisor, player development), Terry Pendleton (special assistant, player development), Eric Hrycko (minor league medical coordinator), Toby Williams (assistant minor league medical coordinator), Johnny Passarelli (minor league physical therapist), Jonathan Pabon (assistant minor league physical therapist), Kevin McAvoy (rehab pitching coordinator), Jordan Sidwell (strength-and-conditioning coordinator), Ryan Meehan (assistant strength-and-conditioning coordinator), Eric Tucker (minor league performance dietician), Zach Sorensen (minor league mental-skills coach) and Austin Merrill (minor league mental-skills coach).
Below are the full coaching staffs for the Braves’ minor-league affiliates:
Triple-A Gwinnett
Manager: Matt Tuiasosopo
Pitching coach: Craig Bjornson
Hitting coach: Carlos Mendez
Coach: Wigberto Nevarez
Coach: Stevie Wilkerson
Athletic trainer: Dan Leja
Athletic trainer: Dan Gaertner
Strength coach: Tyler Enns
Double-A Mississippi
Manager: Kanekoa Texeira
Pitching coach: Bo Henning
Hitting coach: Danny Santiesteban
Coach: Jefferson Romero
Athletic trainer: Greg Harrel
Strength coach: Joe Powell
High-A Rome
Manager: Angel Flores
Pitching coach: Mike Steed
Hitting coach: Garrett Wilkinson
Coach: Bobby Moore
Athletic trainer: Joel Wiggins
Strength coach: Kyle Hegedus
Low-A Augusta
Manager: Cody Gabella
Pitching coach: Wes McGuire
Hitting coach: Connor Narron
Coach: Francisco Diaz
Athletic trainer: Jesus Aviles
Athletic trainer: Austin Smith
Strength coach: Julian Rip
Rookie-level FCL Braves
Manager: Nestor Pérez
Pitching coaches: Elvin Nina/Lance Carter
Hitting coach: Einar Diaz
Coach: Wynston Sawyer
Coach: Luis Ugeto
Coach: Ben Revere
Athletic trainer: Tom Adams
Athletic trainer: KB Clark
Strength coach: Mike Wall
Dominican Summer League Braves
Manager: Maikol Gonzales
Pitching coach: Francisco Martinez
Hitting coach: Adam Wood
Coach: Leandro Mateo
Coach: Samuel Taveras (pitching)
Coach: Elvis Peña (infield)
Athletic trainer: Dakota Fowee
Athletic trainer: Luis Palomares (assistant)
Strength coach: Pedro Hernandez
Strength coach: Mario Anguizola
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC