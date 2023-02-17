Braves announce minor-league coaching staffs

Cody Gabella, the manager for the FCL Braves last year, will be Low-A Augusta’s skipper. Pitching coach Wes McGuire, who coached in Rome last season, will join the staff, while hitting coach Connor Narron will stay on staff.

Nestor Pérez, who managed at Low-A last season, will be the manager for the FCL Braves. He led the club in 2019 and 2021.

Maikol Gonzalez will manage the Dominican Summer League Braves.

The Braves also announced their directors and coordinators.

Kevin Hooper will be the Braves’ director of player development for the second season. Paul Davis will return as the director of pitching development.

Here are the rest of the team’s coordinators: Matt Taylor (assistant pitching coordinator), Chris Swauger (field coordinator), Chris Antariksa (hitting coordinator), Greg Walker (hitting instructor), JD Closser (catching coordinator), Michael Saunders (outfielder/base-running coordinator), Jay Pryor (infield instructor), Tom Goodwin (minor league instructor), Devon Travis (minor league instructor), Doug Mansolino (advisor, player development), Terry Pendleton (special assistant, player development), Eric Hrycko (minor league medical coordinator), Toby Williams (assistant minor league medical coordinator), Johnny Passarelli (minor league physical therapist), Jonathan Pabon (assistant minor league physical therapist), Kevin McAvoy (rehab pitching coordinator), Jordan Sidwell (strength-and-conditioning coordinator), Ryan Meehan (assistant strength-and-conditioning coordinator), Eric Tucker (minor league performance dietician), Zach Sorensen (minor league mental-skills coach) and Austin Merrill (minor league mental-skills coach).

Below are the full coaching staffs for the Braves’ minor-league affiliates:

Triple-A Gwinnett

Manager: Matt Tuiasosopo

Pitching coach: Craig Bjornson

Hitting coach: Carlos Mendez

Coach: Wigberto Nevarez

Coach: Stevie Wilkerson

Athletic trainer: Dan Leja

Athletic trainer: Dan Gaertner

Strength coach: Tyler Enns

Double-A Mississippi

Manager: Kanekoa Texeira

Pitching coach: Bo Henning

Hitting coach: Danny Santiesteban

Coach: Jefferson Romero

Athletic trainer: Greg Harrel

Strength coach: Joe Powell

High-A Rome

Manager: Angel Flores

Pitching coach: Mike Steed

Hitting coach: Garrett Wilkinson

Coach: Bobby Moore

Athletic trainer: Joel Wiggins

Strength coach: Kyle Hegedus

Low-A Augusta

Manager: Cody Gabella

Pitching coach: Wes McGuire

Hitting coach: Connor Narron

Coach: Francisco Diaz

Athletic trainer: Jesus Aviles

Athletic trainer: Austin Smith

Strength coach: Julian Rip

Rookie-level FCL Braves

Manager: Nestor Pérez

Pitching coaches: Elvin Nina/Lance Carter

Hitting coach: Einar Diaz

Coach: Wynston Sawyer

Coach: Luis Ugeto

Coach: Ben Revere

Athletic trainer: Tom Adams

Athletic trainer: KB Clark

Strength coach: Mike Wall

Dominican Summer League Braves

Manager: Maikol Gonzales

Pitching coach: Francisco Martinez

Hitting coach: Adam Wood

Coach: Leandro Mateo

Coach: Samuel Taveras (pitching)

Coach: Elvis Peña (infield)

Athletic trainer: Dakota Fowee

Athletic trainer: Luis Palomares (assistant)

Strength coach: Pedro Hernandez

Strength coach: Mario Anguizola