Braves announce minor-league coaching staffs

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Braves on Friday announced their minor-league coaching staffs and roving coordinators for the coming year.

For the third consecutive year, Matt Tuiasosopo will be Triple-A Gwinnett’s manager. He’ll have a new pitching coach to replace Mike Maroth: Craig Bjornson, who was the New York Mets’ bullpen coach last season.

Hitting coach Carlos Mendez and coach Wigberto Nevarez will return to the Triple-A staff. Stevie Wilkerson will join the Stripers as a coach.

The Double-A Mississippi Braves will have a new manager: Kanekoa Texeira will lead the club after spending two seasons as the High-A Rome manager. Hitting coach Danny Santiesteban also will go there from High-A. Pitching coach Bo Henning, who was in the role last season, will remain there.

Angel Flores, who spent the 2022 season on Double-A Mississippi’s staff, will be the High-A Rome manager in 2023. Mike Steed, who worked with Low-A Augusta last year, will be the pitching coach. Garrett Wilkinson, who was on staff with the rookie-level FCL Braves last season, will be the hitting coach.

Cody Gabella, the manager for the FCL Braves last year, will be Low-A Augusta’s skipper. Pitching coach Wes McGuire, who coached in Rome last season, will join the staff, while hitting coach Connor Narron will stay on staff.

Nestor Pérez, who managed at Low-A last season, will be the manager for the FCL Braves. He led the club in 2019 and 2021.

Maikol Gonzalez will manage the Dominican Summer League Braves.

The Braves also announced their directors and coordinators.

Kevin Hooper will be the Braves’ director of player development for the second season. Paul Davis will return as the director of pitching development.

Here are the rest of the team’s coordinators: Matt Taylor (assistant pitching coordinator), Chris Swauger (field coordinator), Chris Antariksa (hitting coordinator), Greg Walker (hitting instructor), JD Closser (catching coordinator), Michael Saunders (outfielder/base-running coordinator), Jay Pryor (infield instructor), Tom Goodwin (minor league instructor), Devon Travis (minor league instructor), Doug Mansolino (advisor, player development), Terry Pendleton (special assistant, player development), Eric Hrycko (minor league medical coordinator), Toby Williams (assistant minor league medical coordinator), Johnny Passarelli (minor league physical therapist), Jonathan Pabon (assistant minor league physical therapist), Kevin McAvoy (rehab pitching coordinator), Jordan Sidwell (strength-and-conditioning coordinator), Ryan Meehan (assistant strength-and-conditioning coordinator), Eric Tucker (minor league performance dietician), Zach Sorensen (minor league mental-skills coach) and Austin Merrill (minor league mental-skills coach).

Below are the full coaching staffs for the Braves’ minor-league affiliates:

Triple-A Gwinnett

Manager: Matt Tuiasosopo

Pitching coach: Craig Bjornson

Hitting coach: Carlos Mendez

Coach: Wigberto Nevarez

Coach: Stevie Wilkerson

Athletic trainer: Dan Leja

Athletic trainer: Dan Gaertner

Strength coach: Tyler Enns

Double-A Mississippi

Manager: Kanekoa Texeira

Pitching coach: Bo Henning

Hitting coach: Danny Santiesteban

Coach: Jefferson Romero

Athletic trainer: Greg Harrel

Strength coach: Joe Powell

High-A Rome

Manager: Angel Flores

Pitching coach: Mike Steed

Hitting coach: Garrett Wilkinson

Coach: Bobby Moore

Athletic trainer: Joel Wiggins

Strength coach: Kyle Hegedus

Low-A Augusta

Manager: Cody Gabella

Pitching coach: Wes McGuire

Hitting coach: Connor Narron

Coach: Francisco Diaz

Athletic trainer: Jesus Aviles

Athletic trainer: Austin Smith

Strength coach: Julian Rip

Rookie-level FCL Braves

Manager: Nestor Pérez

Pitching coaches: Elvin Nina/Lance Carter

Hitting coach: Einar Diaz

Coach: Wynston Sawyer

Coach: Luis Ugeto

Coach: Ben Revere

Athletic trainer: Tom Adams

Athletic trainer: KB Clark

Strength coach: Mike Wall

Dominican Summer League Braves

Manager: Maikol Gonzales

Pitching coach: Francisco Martinez

Hitting coach: Adam Wood

Coach: Leandro Mateo

Coach: Samuel Taveras (pitching)

Coach: Elvis Peña (infield)

Athletic trainer: Dakota Fowee

Athletic trainer: Luis Palomares (assistant)

Strength coach: Pedro Hernandez

Strength coach: Mario Anguizola

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

